Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Bengaluru: PM Modi meets Kantara, KGF-2 actors, entrepreneurs for dinner

In a tweet, actor Rishab Shetty said the meeting with the prime minister was an inspiring one.

PM Modi was in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India 2023. (Photo: Rishab Shetty/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the actors of hit movies Kantara and KGF-2, along with social media influencers and businessmen, during his visit to Karnataka to inaugurate Aero India 2023.

Modi, who arrived in Bengaluru Sunday evening, hosted a dinner at Raj Bhavan in the city, attended by actors Rishab Shetty and Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar, comedian Shraddha Jain, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta, and co-founders of Zerodha, an online trading platform, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath.

In a tweet, actor Rishab Shetty said the meeting with the prime minister was an inspiring one. “…as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us,” he wrote.

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan tweeted the photo of actor Yash meeting the prime minister.

Comedian Shraddha Jain aka Aiyyo Shraddha, known for the sketches she posts on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms, tweeted: “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you!”

The CEO of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta, said he had “an amazing meeting” with Modi. “He had deep insights into battery manufacturing, evolving energy supply chains & of course, EVs for India. No wonder India is leading the world in electrification of 2W (wheeler) and 3W. The focus does start from the top!” he wrote.

Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha online, Nithin Kamath, in a tweet said that his new health and fitness goal is “to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with Nikhil Kamath (co-founder of Zerodha) and me, despite all his meetings and travels through the day.”

Nikhil Kamath thanked the prime minister for “spending so much time with Nithin and me on a Sunday at 9 pm. Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.”

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also tweeted photographs of the dinner meeting with the PM. The other cricketers who attended include Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble.

Vijay Kiragandur, a film producer and co-founder of Hombale films, also met Modi. Vijay is a cousin of Karnataka Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:23 IST
