Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for SC/ST

The Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent of 243 constituencies in the Bengaluru city council for other backward classes (OBC) and 13 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) in a notification fixing the ward wise reservations for the city issued late on Wednesday night.

In the new reservations matrix for Bengaluru, the percentage for SC/ST quota has reduced from the normal 18 per cent on the basis of the population of the communities in the city. The total reservations remain below 50 per cent as mandated by law despite an increase in OBC quota from 27 to 33 per cent.

As many as 81 seats have been reserved for OBCs and 32 seats for SC/ST out of the total of 243 seats. The number of council seats increased from 198 to 243 following a recent delimitation exercise of wards in the city on the basis of their population.

The notification was issued by the Karnataka government on Wednesday night in the light of the Supreme Court of India directing the Karnataka government on July 28 to declare the ward-wise reservations for the Bengaluru city council within a week to facilitate the long-delayed polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Supreme Court issued the order after the Karnataka government told the court that the process of delimitation of constituencies had been completed with a notification issued on July 14 and that a commission to decide on quotas for Other Backward Classes in the council had provided its report on July 21.

“In that view of the matter, we direct the state government to notify ward-wise reservation chart, local body-wise within one week from today to facilitate the State Election Commission to initiate appropriate steps for ensuring constitution of concerned local bodies within a reasonable time frame strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act and other constitutional parameters,” the Supreme Court said this week.

“In case, there is grievance regarding undue delay in initiation of process by the State Election Commission, in any local body across the state, it will be open to the aggrieved person(s) to approach this court for issue of appropriate directions, if and when necessary,” the SC bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice J B Pardiwala said last Thursday.

A dedicated commission constituted by the Karnataka BJP government to adhere to Supreme Court prescribed “triple test” norms to reserve constituencies for Other Backward Classes in local polls prescribed a 33 per cent OBC reservation for the BBMP where polls have been stalled by delimitation and quota exercises.

In June this year, the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to facilitate the reservation of one-third of the seats in the BBMP council for candidates from Other Backward Classes in order to facilitate the conduct of local polls for the Bengaluru city council that are pending since August 2020. The ordinance also restricts the total number of reserved seats to 50 per cent.

The Justice Bhaktavatsala commission constituted by the state government to identify quotas for Bengaluru polls referred to data for urban and local body elections held in 1996, 2001, 2010, and 2015 to conclude that a large number of castes and communities “who come under the Category- A and B of Other Backward Classes are still socially and politically backward” and that “providing reservation of 1/3rd (33%)” is necessary.

pThe commission has recommended 33 per cent reservations for forthcoming urban and local body polls in favour of OBCs and “to consider providing reservation of office of the mayor and the deputy mayor in BBMP in favour of persons belonging to Other Backward Classes”.

The issue of reservations for OBCs in elections for local bodies has become a source of controversy in many states with the Supreme Court in a series of recent orders mandating OBC reservations only on the basis of new scientific data. The SC has also said that polls must be held soon for all local bodies whose five-year terms have ended.

Maharashtra recently had local polls without reservations. Madhya Pradesh convinced the court for polls with existing reservation norms.

Karnataka sought time for coming up with scientific data for reservations through the Justice Bhaktavatsala commission to hold local polls that are overdue by nearly two years in Bengaluru and by over a year in the state taluk and the zila panchayats.

The Opposition Congress party in Karnataka has said the local polls that are delayed should not be held without OBC reservations. The ruling BJP has also stated that it would not like to hold the local polls in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka without OBC reservations.

The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on May 20 that it would complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of wards for OBCs within eight weeks in order to hold the pending BBMP elections.