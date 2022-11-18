Bengaluru civic body files case on complaint of voter survey ‘fraud’

The Bengaluru civic body — Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — on Thursday filed a complaint with the city police to look into alleged violation and illegal voter data collection by a private firm engaged in creating awareness on voter registration.

This came on a day opposition Congress claimed that a firm, allegedly with links to a senior state minister, had illegally collected voter data in Bengaluru. The party demanded resignations of the minister, C N Ashwathnarayan, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.Both BJP leaders dismissed the allegation as bogus.

Halasuru Gate police registered a case under different IPC sections, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, against Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Trust, which conducted the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, and Lokesh KM, “who represents Chilume organisation”. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by BBMP Special Commissioner (administration and elections) Rangappa S.

In the complaint, Rangappa said that on November 2, although the permission letter was cancelled, “Lokesh KM, who represents Chilume organisation, created a fake ID card stating that he was BLO and directly visited houses of public to collect their voter ID cards and Aadhaar card details. He has taken personal data…illegally to upload it to an application to misuse it.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena, requested the regional commissioner of Bengaluru to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged violation. He stated that a case has been registered with Whitefield police with regard to misuse of permission and BLO’s ID card. “In view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the issue, it is felt necessary that a comprehensive investigation is required…” Meena wrote.

Addressing the media on Thursday morning, Congress’s Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, state unit chief D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah said Bommai should resign and should be investigated for allowing a private entity to collect voter information in BBMP limits in violation of the Representation of the People Act.

Surjewala said Chilume Trust had zero experience in voter awareness work and had offered to do the SVEEP programme free of cost. He said the NGO collected voter data by impersonating designated Booth-Level Officers (BLOs).

The Congress presented a memorandum to Bengaluru police. Shivakumar said, “The party will file an FIR against everyone involved in this attempt to rig the voter list.”

Besides Chilume, Surjewala alleged, a firm named DAP Hombale Private Ltd was also part of the exercise. He said one Krishnappa Ravikumar was the common link between the two companies. Ravikumar, he claimed, is closely linked to state minister C N Ashwathnarayan. Surjewala shared with the media a picture of the minister with Ravikumar at an event to show their purported proximity.

Denying the charge, Ashwathnarayan said: “My brother also runs a firm called Hombale. He is involved in film production. There is no connection between the firm called Hombale named by BBMP and the firm belonging to my brother.”

He also said, “Maybe the person behind the organisation at the centre of Congress’s allegations (Ravikumar) has been seen in pictures with me. In public life we meet a lot of people for various reasons.”

Rubbishing the Congress’s allegations, the Chief Minister said: “What is the proof that private information was shared? Nothing is on paper. We are not shying (away) from any inquiry. We will do the inquiry. I have asked the BBMP Commissioner to file a case (against the NGO). What else do you want?”

He said the Congress is making such allegations because its leaders are “bankrupt of ideas”.

Surjewala said Chilume ran an app called ‘Digital Sameeksha’ on which the data collected was uploaded. He said the Trust applied for permission on August 19 and was approved by BBMP the next day.

Surjewala posed a series of questions for the government and the civic body: “Who permitted a private entity Chilume to act on behalf of BBMP and (state) election commission? Why was an advertisement (about the exercise) not ordered to be issued by you (Bommai), BBMP, or the EC before giving this project to a private entity? Why did none of the three check antecedents of the company? Why were you not alerted by the absolutely suspicious offer of creating voter awareness free of cost for entire Bengaluru?”

Alleging that the exercise was a concerted effort to “steal the elections” — Assembly polls in the state are due next year — Surjewala asked, “How was a private entity allowed to collect information? How can contract employees of a private company masquerade as government workers and collect information about sex, gender, voter ID number, Aadhaar, marital status etc, which are protected under Right to Privacy? What is the relationship between Bommai, Ashwathnarayan and these entities?”

Shivakumar alleged that names of thousands of voters from minority, SC/ST and OBC communities were being deleted across the state through such exercises. “While the company offered to conduct the programme for free, each of those who collected information were paid Rs 1,500 per day,” he alleged and claimed that all data-collectors hired were BJP workers.

“The plan is to compile a voter list in favour of some candidates and secure their victories,” he alleged. “Everyone involved in this should be arrested and the data collected junked.”

Meanwhile, in an official note, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath stated that “permission had been granted to M/s Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust for conducting house to house visit to create awareness” on online applications through the voter helpline mobile app for voter IDs. The visits were to be done with BLOs, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers of the district election officer, he stated.

“However, the Trust has violated conditions of the permission. Therefore, the permission has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” Nath stated

The SVEEP programme has been executed by private NGOs in the past as well. Before 2018 Assembly polls, it was conducted by the renowned Institute of Social and Economic Change in Bengaluru.

SVEEP is conducted to increase voter participation in urban areas such as Bengaluru, where polling percentages over the years have hovered around the 50-percent mark.

Chief Minister Bommai said the voter awareness programme under SVEEP is a routine affair of the Election Commission where work is awarded to NGOs by civic bodies. “The NGO has misused (its function of creating voter awareness) is what has come out. I will order a comprehensive probe,” he had said earlier in the day.