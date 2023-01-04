In eye of Bengaluru businessman suicide storm, BJP MLA Limbavali no stranger to controversy

Senior Karnataka BJP leader and ex-minister Aravind Limbavali, who is now at the centre of a row involving the suicide of a Bengaluru businessman, is no stranger to controversy.

Limbavali, 55, is a three-time MLA from the Mahadevapura SC-reserved constituency in the state. Once considered a candidate for the posts of the state party president and deputy Chief Minister, he has been embroiled in one row after another. He was also ousted from the BJP ministry in July 2021.

Recently, Limbavali was named in an FIR in connection with the death by suicide of a Bengaluru club owner named Pradeep S, 47, on the basis of a note left behind by the latter. Pradeep alleged in the note that he ran up a debt of Rs 1.5 crore after being convinced by Limbavali to invest in a club started by two of the MLA’s associates. Pradeep also stated he was promised profits and monthly returns but had not received any funds.

Sensing an opportunity to put the ruling BJP government on the mat, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday sought the arrest of the BJP MLA. Senior Congress leaders such as former CM Siddaramaiah, party working president Ramalinga Reddy and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala visited the deceased businessman’s home Tuesday.

“There is suspicion that the MLA conspired with the men who cheated Pradeep. Why is there hesitation in arresting Aravind Limbavali despite the possibility of destruction of evidence,” the Congress party said on social media. Surjewala suggested that the businessman was a victim of “dubious corrupt practices” in the state.

As per sources in the police department, the BJP MLA is likely to be summoned for questioning but might not face arrest in the case.

On Monday evening, Limbavali admitted that Pradeep was a BJP worker at the ward level who went on to be engaged in the club business. The MLA said Pradeep had approached him with his financial woes and added that he “told the businessman’s partners to return his money”. Police officials said Pradeep handled the social media accounts of the BJP MLA between 2010 and 2013.

“I do not know why he (Pradeep) has mentioned my name in the death note and I am open for any questioning or inquiry. I also demand a fair probe in the matter so that the real culprit is booked. I try to solve the problems of the public whenever they visit me,” Limbavali said.

This issue is, however, only the latest in a string of controversies that have kept the MLA in news.

In November 2022, the BJP MLA’s name figured in the issue involving a private firm allegedly collecting voters’ data in Mahadevapura after being authorized to do so by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in January 2022.

A month prior, Limbavali was accused of threatening to send local activist Ruth Sagar Mary to jail when she had approached the BJP MLA regarding a property issue.

Also, in June last year, Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was seen arguing with a traffic police officer after her car was flagged for rash driving. “This is an MLA’s vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA’s vehicle,” she had argued with the police. Limbavali later apologised on his daughter’s behalf.

A long-time member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS’ students wing, earlier, Limbavali was first elected from Mahadevapura in 2008. He went on to rise through the BJP ranks, allegedly owing to RSS backing and his credentials as a politician from the Bhovi community.

He subsequently won Mahadevapura in 2013 and 2018, with the Opposition unable to field a candidate to challenge his dominance in the region. Limbavali is also said to be a backroom player in engineering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government in 2019.

When the BJP government was formed thereafter, Limbavali was considered a likely deputy CM. However, in July that year, a controversial obscene video allegedly linked to the politician had surfaced. Although a forensic police investigation suggested the video was fake, the episode damaged the MLA’s reputation. Limbavali broke down in the state Assembly at the time and claimed a doctored video was being used by his rivals to target him.

Over the years, Limbavali has been in the news over land grabbing allegations. The Opposition has also repeatedly accused him of high-handedness in his constituency. In 2021, the AAP accused him of threatening the owner of a building in Mahadevapura where it had set up an office.