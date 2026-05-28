Bengal ‘welfare purge’ linked to CAA, SIR; Suvendu Adhikari says 30 lakh in Lakshmir Bhandar list ineligible

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said “approximately 30 lakh” beneficiaries of “Lakshmir Bhandar” — a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for women that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had introduced — were ineligible as they had been either permanently deleted from the voter list or they had not applied to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-linked tribunal or for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for inclusion. The new BJP government has replaced Lakshmir Bhandar with its own Annapurna Yojana, which will come into effect from June 1.

Adhikari’s comments came on a day the Supreme Court, while upholding the legal validity of the SIR of electoral rolls, noted that the Election Commission’s (EC) “determination, being confined to electoral purposes, cannot assume finality on the question of citizenship”.

“We thought that the Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiary list was verified. But, we received many complaints that approximately 30 lakh people whose names have been permanently deleted from the voter list, did not apply for (citizenship under) CAA, or have not appealed to a tribunal are receiving money. We will have a clear idea (about the number) when we receive the forms,” Adhikari said at a virtual press conference from the state administrative headquarters, Nabanna. Lakshmir Bhandar at present has 2.2 crore beneficiaries.

“Those who are receiving Lakshmir Bhandar money will continue to receive it after they fill the forms for the Annapurna Yojana and are approved. The government’s main objective is to create a clean list before giving Annapurna Yojana by removing ineligible persons from the list of beneficiaries from the Lakshmir Bhandar,” the CM said.

At Hakimpur border check-post in North 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul) At Hakimpur border check-post in North 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Many men had also received the benefits of the scheme for women, he said, adding, “Rakibul Sheikh, whose father’s name is Mansur Sheikh and who is a resident of Radharghat-1 gram panchayat in Baharampur, is getting Lakshmir Bhandar money. Such fake things happened because of a lack of verification.”

Before this, the BJP-led government in Maharashtra had conducted an audit of its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and removed those ineligible. The government has removed nearly 69 lakh names which failed to meet eligibility norms, including e-KYC compliance and document verification, during a massive verification drive. The number of beneficiaries has now dropped from around 2.46 crore at the time of the 2024 Assembly elections to nearly 1.77 crore. Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month. With the reduction in beneficiaries, the scheme’s annual expenditure has come down sharply from an estimated Rs 45,000 crore to around Rs 26,000 crore.

Fresh forms to be issued

The Mamata Banerjee-led government launched Lakshmir Bhandar in 2021. Under it, women between the ages of 25 and 60 received Rs 1,500 per month following a few hikes, while women from SC-ST groups received Rs 1,700. The BJP has increased this amount to Rs 3,000 under the Annapurna Yojana.

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The government will issue fresh forms and those who wish to avail themselves of the benefits will have 90 days to fill the forms. Those who fill the forms by June 2 and are approved will receive the money from next month itself. Till they are verified anew, the Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will continue to receive the money they used to get under the previous scheme. The Department of Women and Child Development, led by Agnimitra Paul, will serve as the nodal agency, the CM said.

“As it is a huge task (the migration to the new scheme), under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, many departments, local administration, and the IT department will also help to make a transparent list. In this form, we had to ask people to provide details of their families because we want to create a database. So, we are appealing to all people to provide all that information in this form,” said Adhikari.

He added, “People need not hurry because the government is giving time for 90 days to enrol in this Yojna. The form can be submitted both online and offline. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will be involved and supervisors will visit homes to collect the forms. Newly elected MLA will also be involved in the process.”

The government will host “Janakalyan Shibir (people’s welfare camps)” across the state from June 15-17. People can submit their forms at these camps, too, said the CM. Women who pay income tax, Centre or state government employees, past and present, are ineligible to receive the benefits of the scheme, government officials said.