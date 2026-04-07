Of 27.16 lakh Bengal voters deleted after adjudication, doors shut for more than half

People, whose names were deleted from voters' lists in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, queue up to present their cases before judicial officers, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Krishnanagar, in Nadia district, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Of the 27,16,393 voters whose names have been deleted from election rolls after adjudication, 14,28,771 or 52.6%, will not be able to cast their ballot this time as the voter list for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls has been frozen.

The remaining 12,87,622 (47.4%) still have a chance to be included in voter rolls if tribunals clear their names before the voter list for the second phase is frozen on April 9.