Bengal SIR: TMC won 13 of 20 seats with highest voter deletions

In Bengal, the SIR saw a series of unprecedented steps, taken by the EC and ordered by the Supreme Court, which has been hearing a batch of petitions challenging the exercise.

How did the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls play out in the West Bengal results? While the final numbers are still being firmed up, two early trends are telling: of the 20 seats that saw the highest number of deletions (see chart) after adjudication, the TMC won 13, the BJP six and the Congress one; and in the 187 seats, which saw over 5,000 names deleted, the BJP won or was leading in 119.

Overall, in these 187 seats — results were available for 170 and leads for 17 — the number of excluded voters was higher than the margin of victory or leads in 47 seats, an analysis by The Indian Express shows.