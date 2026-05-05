Bengal SIR: TMC won 13 of 20 seats with highest voter deletions

In the 187 seats that saw over 5,000 names deleted, the BJP won or was leading in 119. Of these 187 constituencies, the number of excluded voters was higher than the margin of victory or leads in 47.

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Written by: Damini Nath, Sandeep Singh
3 min readNew DelhiMay 5, 2026 06:15 AM IST First published on: May 5, 2026 at 06:00 AM IST

How did the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls play out in the West Bengal results? While the final numbers are still being firmed up, two early trends are telling: of the 20 seats that saw the highest number of deletions (see chart) after adjudication, the TMC won 13, the BJP six and the Congress one; and in the 187 seats, which saw over 5,000 names deleted, the BJP won or was leading in 119.

Overall, in these 187 seats — results were available for 170 and leads for 17 — the number of excluded voters was higher than the margin of victory or leads in 47 seats, an analysis by The Indian Express shows.

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In the BJP’s tally of 119, 28 had a higher number of deletions than the victory margin of the party’s candidates. Of these 28 seats, the TMC had emerged victorious in 26 in 2021, the analysis shows.

Similarly, the TMC won or was on course to win 65 of those 187 seats, of which 18 recorded deletions higher than the victory margin — two seats were won by the Congress and one by Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

The 20 seats with maximum deletions are: Samserganj (74775 deletions, winner TMC); Lalgola (55420, TMC); Bhagabangola (47493, TMC); Raghunathganj (46100, TMC); Metiaburz (39579, TMC); Farakka (38222, Cong); Suti (37965, TMC); Mothabari (37255, TMC); Jangipur (36581, BJP); Ratua (35573, BJP); Karandighi (31562, BJP); Goalpokhar (31384, TMC); Malatipur (29489, TMC); Chopra (27898, TMC); Sujapur (26829, TMC); Ketugram (26780, BJP); Rajarhat New Town (24132, TMC); Basirhat Uttar (23900, TMC); Manickchak (23726, BJP); Monteswar (23423, BJP).

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Results and leads were declared Monday for a total of 293 seats in West Bengal, with repolling to be held in Falta on May 21.

The Election Commission had ordered the SIR across the country in June last year, starting with the Bihar Assembly elections followed by nine other states, including West Bengal, and three Union Territories.

The exercise differed from the annual and pre-election Special Summary Revisions, with all registered electors as on the date of the SIR announcement required to fill up enumeration forms and provide documents to prove their eligibility, including citizenship.

In Bengal, the SIR saw a series of unprecedented steps, taken by the EC and ordered by the Supreme Court, which has been hearing a batch of petitions challenging the exercise.

One of those steps was the appointment of judicial officers to decide on the eligibility of electors. A total of 60.06 lakh, or 8.5% of the electors in the final roll published in February, were placed “under adjudication”. After around 700 judges decided on their cases, 27.16 lakh electors were deleted. Lakhs of appeals from those deleted are now pending before 10 Appellate Tribunals appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court.

TOP 20 seats with most deletions during SIR adjudication 
Votes deleted 2021 winner 2026 winner 2026 margin Difference*
SAMSERGANJ 74775 AITC AITC 7587 -67188
LALGOLA 55420 AITC AITC 18960 -36460
BHAGABANGOLA 47493 AITC AITC 56407 8914
RAGHUNATHGANJ 46100 AITC AITC 40555 -5545
METIABURUZ 39579 AITC AITC 87879 48300
FARAKKA 38222 AITC INC 8193 -30029
SUTI 37965 AITC AITC 12357 -25608
MOTHABARI 37255 AITC AITC 10496 -26759
JANGIPUR 36581 AITC BJP 10542 -26039
RATUA 35573 AITC BJP 32562 -3011
KARANDIGHI 31562 AITC BJP 19869 -11693
GOALPOKHAR 31384 AITC AITC 83790 52406
MALATIPUR 29489 AITC AITC 59747 30258
CHOPRA 27898 AITC AITC 69124 41226
SUJAPUR 26829 AITC AITC 60287 33458
KETUGRAM 26780 AITC BJP 27610 830
RAJARHAT NEW TOWN 24132 AITC AITC 2074 -22058
BASIRHAT UTTAR 23900 AITC AITC 57270 33370
MANICKCHAK 23726 AITC BJP 13938 -9788
MONTESWAR 23423 AITC BJP 14798 -8625
*Victory Margin Lower or higher than SIR Deletions in that seat 

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Damini Nath, The Indian Express
Damini Nath

Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the ho... Read More

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