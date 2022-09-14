Day after Bengal BJP protests, Mamata ups the ante, says ‘police could have fired in the air’

A day after violence during the BJP’s protest march to state secretariat “Nabanna”, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday upped the ante, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying the state police could have “fired in the air” during the protests but the police exercised maximum restraint.

The CM’s comment came even as state minister Udayan Guha, in an apparent reference to the BJP, said if one Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker got attacked it would respond by “thrashing two of them” and MP Mahua Moitra wondered what would happen if the Bengal government “sent bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property yesterday”.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP brought goons armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its “Nabanna Abhiyan”. Praising the police she said at an administrative meeting at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district, “The police officers could have fired in the air but they were very measured in their response. This cannot happen, you cannot book trains and bring people from other states to create nuisance in Bengal. Since they don’t have numbers, they resorted to bombs and goondaism to create violence. I have never stopped democratic protests, you work in a democratic way, no one will stop you. But in the name of a movement, you can’t get bombs and break heads. I pray for those who were injured, hope they get well soon.”

The CM said an “Assistant Commissioner was grievously injured” in the violence and “his eye was injured and hand was broken”. She added, “Many police personnel were brutally attacked by the participants of that rally … The entire city had come to a halt, the Puja market was disrupted as this is the time when people get more business.”

Banerjee went on to say, “We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people. We won’t allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course.”

Meanwhile, North Bengal Development Minister Guha, who is the MLA from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, said, “We are not wearing bangles. If my boys are attacked, we will not sit idle. They should remember that if they beat up one of us, we will hit back by thrashing two of them.”

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP said such statements were expected from leaders of the ruling party who speak the “language of the lumpen”. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The more the TMC’s misdeeds are getting exposed, the more their leaders are getting desperate and making such comments out of frustration.”