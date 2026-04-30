Day after Bengal polls, buoyed BJP prepares to celebrate, TMC stands guard outside strong rooms

West Bengal’s political landscape remained sharply polarised on Thursday, as contrasting scenes unfolded at party offices following the conclusion of the second phase of polling in the 2026 Assembly elections.

While BJP workers celebrated buoyed by favourable exit polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) struck a note of caution, mobilising cadres to guard counting centres and strongrooms amid allegations of irregularities.

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At the BJP’s state headquarters in Salt Lake, the mood was unmistakably upbeat. The office bustled with activity as party workers gathered in anticipation of what they believe will be a decisive victory on May 4.

Despite the physically demanding campaign, visitors continued to stream into the headquarters through the day, carrying flower bouquets and boxes of sweets. The festive atmosphere was further fuelled by the high voter turnout. The first phase of polling on April 23 had recorded over 92% participation, and party leaders credited this as a sign of public support.

“The enthusiasm among workers reflects the people’s mandate,” said a BJP functionary at the headquarters, as preparations quietly began for a possible victory celebration.

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‘Security concerns’ in TMC

However, in stark contrast, most TMC offices across the state remained either closed or operated only briefly in the evening. Party leaders said this was part of a deliberate strategy to avoid vulnerability following alleged intimidation by central forces.

A senior TMC leader from Bhabanipur claimed that party members were avoiding operating from known offices due to security concerns. “We are planning our strategies from undisclosed locations. Our workers will move in groups to counting centres and strongrooms with proper planning. No one will leave until the last vote is counted,” the leader said.

The heightened vigilance comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a direct appeal to party workers via a video message on social media, urging them to guard strongrooms and counting centres round the clock. “I will ask all our workers and candidates to guard the strongrooms and counting centres. If I can stay awake, you can too. Maintain vigil through the night and ensure the security of the mandate,” she said.

She also dismissed exit poll projections as “politically motivated”. “There is nothing called neutrality anymore. Exit polls are being used to demoralise our workers. If the actual results come out, it will surprise everyone,” she said.

Echoing her concerns, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a dharna outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium, which serves as a counting centre. They alleged attempts to open ballot units without the presence of representatives from all parties. “Efforts are being made to access EVMs without relevant stakeholders present. This raises serious questions about transparency,” they claimed.

Heeding to Mamata’s message

On the ground, TMC workers appeared to be taking these warnings seriously. In parts of south Kolkata, small groups of party supporters were seen coordinating movements and discussing plans to monitor strongrooms. “We trust what Didi has said. Women voters, in particular, have benefited from TMC’s schemes over the last 15 years. We are confident of the outcome but remain cautious,” said Pranab Das, a party worker.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates have largely stayed away from the Salt Lake headquarters, choosing instead to remain in their constituencies. Party leaders said this was part of a coordinated effort to monitor strongrooms where EVMs are stored until counting day.

Vendors make hay

Outside the BJP office, the political fervour has also translated into brisk business for local vendors. Biswajit Das, a tea seller who operates a stall near the headquarters, said the election season had significantly boosted his earnings.

“In the past three months, I barely had time to rest. My daily income tripled during the campaign,” he said, adding that he plans to close his shop on counting day and return to his native village. A former CPI(M) supporter who now backs the BJP, Das expressed confidence in the party’s chances. “I believe they will form the government,” he said.

Supporters from neighbouring districts also made their way to the headquarters, many arriving in advance of the results to express their optimism. “We expect to be here from early morning on counting day, so we are congratulating our leaders in advance as they will be busy on counting day,” said Pradipto Ghosh, who travelled from Shyamnagar.

Confident BJP

Inside the BJP camp, preparations for a potential victory are already underway, albeit discreetly. A party insider said arrangements had been made for celebrations, including stockpiling crackers and coloured powder. “If we secure the mandate, the entire area will be filled with celebrations, However, there are strict instructions of not celebrating or planning before the results are out. Our celebration will begin once the trends are clear,” the insider said.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya spent the day at the headquarters, reviewing updates and speaking to candidates over the phone. While he refrained from overt celebrations, his confidence was evident. “We are focused on forming the government with a full majority. Celebrations will follow,” Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

Commenting on the high voter turnout, Bhattacharya credited both the Election Commission and central armed police forces. “A large number of people came out to vote, and the credit goes to the authorities for ensuring smooth polling,” he said.

He also addressed perceptions about voting patterns, suggesting that traditional assumptions may not hold this time. “It is not correct to assume that all minority votes go to one party. We also understand the arithmetic and are confident of our position,” he added.