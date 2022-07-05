Another Bengal PAC chief appointment, another BJP-TMC dust-up

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee’s appointment of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) chairperson has again run into controversy, setting the stage for a second run-in between the Trinamool Congress-led government and the BJP on the issue in as many years.

A week after Krishnangar Uttar MLA Mukul Roy stepped down from the post, citing ill health, the Speaker on Monday appointed BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani who, like Roy, defected to the TMC last year. Kalyani was with the ruling party but joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls last year. He won from Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district and returned to the TMC fold in October. He is among five BJP MLAs who have switched to the ruling party since the Assembly elections without officially resigning from the legislature.

Last year, Roy was made the PAC chief after he rejoined the TMC following his election on a BJP ticket. But the MLA did not resign from the Assembly and is technically still a legislator of the Opposition party. The BJP opposed the Speaker’s move tooth and nail as the post is allotted to an Opposition nominee as per convention. The PAC chairperson holds the status of a Cabinet Minister.

“It is a huge responsibility for me. The appointment of PAC chairperson is the prerogative of the Assembly Speaker and I seek cooperation from everyone,” Kalyani said after the Speaker announced his decision.

The Raiganj legislator’s appointment expectedly has not gone down well with his former party, which again accused the Speaker of not following the convention while appointing the PAC chief. The party said it was contemplating moving the Calcutta High Court again to challenge the decision.

The BJP’s Chief Whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga, said, “We had earlier proposed the name of BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri as our candidate for the post of PAC. But his name was not selected by the Speaker. The entire world knows which party Kalyani belongs to now. Only the Assembly has no idea about it. The office of the Speaker is saying the same thing, that on paper he is a BJP MLA. We strongly oppose this appointment. We are holding talks with the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to challenge this appointment in court. A decision on this will be taken soon.”

TMC leader Kanhaiyalal Agarwal said, “The BJP should not have a problem with this appointment as the Speaker has not declared Kalyani a TMC MLA. It is a decision made by the Speaker and everyone should abide by it.”

Mukul Roy’s appointment was not the first instance of the convention not being followed. Between 2016 and 2021, Congress MLAs Manas Bhunia and Sankar Singh were appointed to head the committee even though they too, like Roy, joined the TMC without resigning from the Assembly.

Following Biman Banerjee’s decision to appoint Mukul Roy in July 2021, BJP MLA Ambika Roy moved the Calcutta High Court and prayed for the nomination of an Opposition member to the post as per tradition. But the court left the matter to the Speaker for his deliberation.

On June 8, Banerjee pointed out that Mukul Roy was still a member of the BJP and reiterated his February 11 verdict that dismissed Suvendu Adhikari’s petition seeking the MLA’s disqualification from the Assembly. The Speaker said he did not find merit in the argument of the petitioners.