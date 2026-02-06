Decode Politics: Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle

In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Supreme Court Wednesday to argue her case against the Election Commission (EC)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the EC was “targeting” Bengal and “bulldozing” its people.

In her submission before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief asked why her state was being singled out, with the EC only appointing micro-observers for the SIR in Bengal while the exercise is also continuing in eight other states and three Union Territories (UTs).

Here’s a look at micro-observers, their role, and the controversy over the EC’s decision to appoint them in Bengal.

What has Mamata alleged?

Arguing her case in the apex court in person, Banerjee alleged that the EC was targeting Bengal on the eve of the Assembly elections, asking why the SIR was not being carried out in Assam, where elections are also due in March-April.

One of the CM’s main concerns was why the EC has deployed about 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal, bypassing the statutory authority for roll revisions – the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). She alleged that these micro-observers were mostly government officials from the BJP-ruled states.

Banerjee had earlier also written letters to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the SIR’s methodology and alleging that observers and micro-observers were manipulating data with ulterior motives to subvert the process in Bengal.

What is the role of micro-observers?

The EC has not publicly stated what the 8,100 micro-observers have been tasked to do in connection with the SIR exercise. While it announced the appointment of a Special Roll Observer for eight SIR-bound states,

including West Bengal, on December 12, 2025, the EC has not made any statement on the appointment of the micro-observers in Bengal.

The instructions issued by the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office, as reported by The Indian Express last month, show that the micro-observers were asked to check the enumeration forms filled by electors and digitised by the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs); check the documents submitted by electors; and observe the hearings being conducted for those electors who have been issued notices to establish their eligibility.

In its letter to the CEO on December 19, 2025, the EC said it had considered the former’s proposal to appoint Electoral Roll Micro Observers as per Article 324 (6) of the Constitution and para 11.4.7 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023.

Article 324 (6) gives the EC power to appoint officers for elections and electoral roll revisions, stating that “…the President may also appoint after consultation with the Election Commission such Regional Commissioners as he may consider necessary to assist the Election Commission in the performance of the functions conferred on the Commission by clause (1).”

The para 11.4.7 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023 pertains to “super-checking” of the electoral rolls by the District Election Officer (DEO), roll observer and CEO. For roll observers, it says they have to verify 250 forms each in the assigned districts.

The TMC has alleged that the micro-observers, which include employees of central public sector undertakings and banks, have taken control of the ERO or Assistant ERO (AERO)’s log-ins on the EC’s centralised ERONET portal for processing deletions, additions and notices for the SIR. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is the ERO or AERO who is the statutory authority for adding or deleting names from the voter lists.

What is EC’s stance?

Responding to Banerjee’s charge in the top court, the EC argued that it was forced to deploy micro-observers in Bengal as the state government had not made available an adequate number of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) rank officers to be appointed as the EROs of Assembly constituencies. The EC said the state government had instead named officials of a junior rank for the role of the EROs. As per the EC’s Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023, normally EROs are officers of SDM or Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) rank, but if an adequate number of SDM/SDO rank officers are not available in a state, officials of tehsildar or equivalent rank can be appointed as the EROs.

What are the precedents?

While micro-observers have been appointed by the EC in the past, they were only for the day of polling during an election, and not for the electoral roll revision process.

The EC has detailed manuals, guidelines and handbooks for the various officials involved in electoral processes – from the election observers to EROs to law enforcement. However, none of the poll body’s existing documents mentions micro-observers for electoral roll revisions. Former CEC O P Rawat confirmed this, saying “Never before have micro-observers been appointed for electoral roll revision”.

The model check-list for micro-observers available on the EC website shows a 2009 document that details the tasks the officials are meant to complete on the day of voting.

The EC’s Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023 also does not mention micro-observers. It does, however, explain in detail the role of an electoral roll observer. “Electoral Roll Observers are appointed by ECI to help the DEOs/EROs during annual revision of electoral roll, in taking timely corrective measures and also to report the progress thereof to the Election Commission,” it says.

The manual also states that senior officers of the rank of Divisional Commissioners are to be deputed as Electoral Roll Observers.