Bengal imprint in TMC’s Tripura manifesto, Mamata promises 2 lakh jobs in five years

Two lakh jobs in five years, an additional secretariat in North Tripura to manage affairs of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), 2,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers, and the implementation of several schemes already operational in West Bengal. These are among the key promises in the 42-point manifesto the Trinamool Congress (TMC) unveiled on Sunday for the Tripura Assembly elections scheduled on February 16.

The party categorised the document into 10 sections: economy, employment, education, agriculture, law and order, health, women empowerment and social security, civic infrastructure, governance, and culture and tourism. Tripura TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas, state in-charge Rajib Banerjee, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, and West Bengal women and child development minister Shashi Panja released the manifesto at the party headquarters in Agartala.

Alongside the development of MSMEs, the party said it would raise the number of functional MSMEs to 2.21 lakh. It also plans to set up 1,200 new Self-Help Groups (SHGs) annually to ensure 50,000 SHGs in the next five years. Speaking of “Vision Tripura 2028”, the party said it would promote private investment, boost economic growth, and hold annual business summits.

The party has promised two lakh jobs in five years – 50,000 in the first year itself. The party also said it would give Rs 1,000 per month to one lakh unemployed youths, including to the 10,323 school teachers who lost their jobs in 2017 due to faulty recruitment. The TMC said all existing government vacancies would be fulfilled and startup incubators would be set up in the eight districts of the state.

On the education front, the TMC has promised collateral-free loans with low interest rates under a student credit card scheme, an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities between grades four and eight, a skill university, and free tablets for students in public colleges.

The Opposition party said it would implement in Tripura the West Bengal government’s flagship scheme Sabooj Sathi, under which free bicycles are provided to all higher secondary students in public schools. The party has also promised to implement Lakshmir Bhandar, Somobyathi Prakalpa, and Rupasree, its schemes for women in West Bengal, and annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to 2.4 lakh farmers under the Krishak Bandhu scheme that is operational in the eastern state. The TMC has also promised electricity, connectivity, and safe drinking water to all households and said it would provide doorstep delivery of public benefits through a “Duare Sarkar (Government on the doorsteps)” programme.

Duare Sarkar proved to be a massive popular outreach initiative in West Bengal before the Assembly polls in 2021.

The TMC said it would develop police checkposts in strategic locations, a toll-free SOS helpline for women and children, and announced a “fight against drugs mission” to combat drug abuse. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has also promised to set up annexure cancer care units in every district and provide nutrition kits for pregnant and lactating women.

The TMC, in the manifesto, said it would set up a cultural museum, a tourism circuit by identifying the state’s heritage sites, and a Kokborok Language Centre to preserve the indigenous language.

The party is contesting only 28 out of the 60 Assembly seats in the state. Asked whether it would ally with another outfit since it cannot get a majority on its own, Rajib Banerjee said, “Politics is a place where things are sometimes different before and after the election.” He added that the party “would strike an alliance with other parties based on public aspiration and realities after election results if necessary”.

Pointing out that the manifesto is based on Mamata Banerjee’s development model, Bratya Basu said the party was promising to bring the model to Tripura to ensure the state’s “self-reliance and true freedom”.

“BJP is running a fascist rule across the country. Its effort to drown India in terms of GDP, and its war against the common people of the country stands testimony to that. In Tripura, 10,323 school teachers lost their jobs, were beaten black and blue…Crimes against women have risen. We have tried to offer promises in our manifesto to bring Tripura on a path of growth, progress and free of misrule seen in the BJP and the misrule that has continued of the (Left) regime of 35 years,” Basu said.

Panja said Mamata Banerjee’s philosophy is “Maa, Maati, Manush (Mother, land and people)”. “Unemployment rate is lower in Bengal compared to other states. TMC’s work is for women empowerment and we believe in inclusive growth,” she said.

Biswas launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said the 299 promises Prime Minister Narendra Modi made ahead of the 2018 elections “turned out to be lies”.

He said the people wanted freedom from the ‘Bike Bahini’ motorcycle gang – which allegedly acts on the behest of the BJP to “wreak havoc” and “terrorise people”.

“After 35 years of Left misrule, people wanted freedom and brought in BJP after successive failures of the Congress party. They turned out to be liars and goons. They have tested the Left, Congress and BJP. They will decide whom to put in power this time,” Biswas said.