AAP government vs judiciary: How Punjab’s policies, finances faced court scrutiny

Punjab Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann’s absence from the swearing-in of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday spoke volumes. A day earlier, Mann’s Cabinet passed a resolution demanding that his “appointment and administration of oath should be put on hold until Punjab’s views are obtained and duly considered” by the Centre.

However, the Centre went ahead with its move with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administering the oath of office to Justice Mishra at a ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh.

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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is already framing it as another round in the familiar conflict between Punjab and the BJP-led Centre – and between the state’s rights and the Union’s “high-handed” actions. This is likely to dominate the party’s public messaging in the days ahead.

The timing is significant. The Punjab Assembly elections are less than six months away. The Mann government has just moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a ruling by a division bench headed by then Acting Chief Justice Mishra, which directed the state to clear pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments to its employees. The high court noted that the state continued to spend on advertisements and other discretionary expenses while pleading financial constraints over the employees’ dues.

This is not the first time the AAP government has faced judicial pushback. Several of its administrative decisions, policies and recruitment processes have come under judicial scrutiny.

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Some of the most significant cases in this regard involved land and urban development policies of the Mann government. Its Land Pooling Policy, 2025, aimed at consolidating large tracts of agricultural land for development, was stayed by the HC in August 2025. The court questioned the absence of mandatory Social Impact and Environmental Impact Assessments and raised concerns over timelines, grievance redressal and rehabilitation of affected landowners. The government eventually withdrew the policy.

The Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, which included the contentious “Stilt+4” (stilt plus four floors) provision, met a similar fate in December 2025. The HC stayed it, citing concerns over densification without adequate infrastructure planning. By April 2026, the government rolled it back too, reverting to the earlier framework.

The government’s Low Impact Green Habitats policy for farmhouses remains under challenge before the HC and the National Green Tribunal which stayed it in December 2025 over proposed construction in the ecologically sensitive Shivalik-Kandi belt.

The AAP government’s handling of welfare funds has also attracted judicial scrutiny. In July 2026, the HC stayed its proposal to divert funds from the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board corpus to other schemes, including the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. The row was not over the merits of the scheme, but whether a cess collected under statute for a specific purpose could legally be diverted to another programme.

The recruitment issue has also been under judicial scanner. Recently, the HC stayed the appointment of pharmacy officers following allegations of an inter-state cheating racket in its recruitment exam. It also stayed selections under the Punjab State Rural Livelihoods Mission over alleged irregularities in awarding marks and questions about the exam agency’s conduct.

The courts have also been keeping a close watch on Punjab’s law and order situation. Taking suo motu cognisance of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s two 2023 television interviews, including one conducted from inside a Punjab Police facility in Kharar while he was in custody, the HC ordered a probe into alleged connivance by police officers. The court has also sought wider prison and police reforms, besides fixing accountability of officials at all levels through periodic status reports.

Environmental concerns have provided another area of judicial intervention in Punjab. In December 2025, the HC imposed a blanket ban on tree felling in the state without prior permission after the PILs highlighted the state’s declining green cover. The order was subsequently modified to permit case-by-case clearance, but the court continues to monitor compensatory afforestation and specific projects.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dispute has sharply pitted Punjab against the Centre, which has played out over both water-sharing and appointments. In May 2025, the HC restrained Punjab Police from interfering with the BBMB’s release of Bhakra dam water to Haryana and directed Punjab to comply with a Centre-brokered decision. Punjab’s attempts to get the order recalled failed, as the top court declined to intervene in the matter.

Punjab has also opposed changes to eligibility rules for the BBMB’s Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) posts, arguing that they diluted the traditional claims of Punjab and Haryana engineers.

While other states also see such legal disputes and litigation, in Punjab they have taken another turn in the run-up to the elections with the ruling dispensation appearing to frame them as part of a larger narrative: Punjab standing up to the Centre.