Bengal CPM chief Md Salim interview: ‘Worst over for the party … You will see a miracle’

The campaign for the two-phase West Bengal Assembly polls is gathering pace amid concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim speaks to The Indian Express about the party’s prospects, what it is doing differently from 2021, and Left Front’s agenda. Excerpts:

* West Bengal is set to go to polls amid the apprehension created by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Is it a concern?

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The prevailing atmosphere has been created by the Election Commission (EC). If the EC cannot make voter lists transparently, how can they be expected to hold free and fair elections?

The SIR is not new for the EC, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) or the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). It has happened on a regular basis but this time both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are using it as a diversionary tactic. They want to create fear among people like they did ahead of the 2021 polls using the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The EC did this (SIR) at the behest of the RSS and its theory of demography change. Even (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee echoed the view and her leaders aired them in Parliament. Now, both the BJP and TMC want to delete 1.2 crore voters.

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We have always stood by people to protect their voting rights. People are being targeted based on their religion and region ahead of the polls to influence their outcome.

CPI(M) State Secretary MD Salim during Election campaign. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CPI(M) State Secretary MD Salim during Election campaign. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

* What are your views on the tussle between the TMC and EC over the SIR?

Firstly, Mamata, by going to court herself, did what she does best: drama. Both the BJP and the TMC are deliberately emphasising on communal issues when they must be reassuring people, whose daily lives are being affected by lack of jobs and price rise.

The blame squarely lies on the ECI as people are suffering due to its lack of preparation, faulty apps ,and its lack of will. The EC has tried to bite more than what it can chew.

*Do you think this the toughest ever electoral fight that the CPI(M) is set to face?

The worst for the CPI(M) is over. I think the last Assembly polls were the toughest. In 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the TMC and the BJP colluded to erase the Left from the Assembly.

People were not allowed to come out while the PM (Narendra Modi) and CM utilised the state machinery. We have learnt our lesson and tried to implement certain measures at the booth-level.

* Can the TMC-BJP ‘binary’ be ended?

Yes. This is almost about to be cracked. We succeeded in Murshidabad, despite the TMC trying to drive a wedge between two communities.

This time, even though the Sangh Parivar, in collaboration with the state machinery, tried to instigate violence at Raghunathganj in Murshidabad during Ram Navmi celebrations, people did not fight among themselves.

CPI(M) State Secretary MD Salim during Election campaign. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CPI(M) State Secretary MD Salim during Election campaign. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

* Won’t the Congress contesting alone make it a four-cornered fight in may seats?

Barring very few areas such as Murshidabad and Malda, there is hardly a chance of a four-cornered ight, which the TMC and BJP are looking for.

* The CPI(M-L) L has fielded two candidates, including one against (Congress leader) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur. Why?

They are free to fight polls but we hope the issue will be resolved amicably. With regard to Baharampur particularly, we will have discussions.

* Muslims have been rallying behind the TMC. Will that change due to the alliance between AIMIM and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party?

Firstly, Muslim vote bank is a misnomer. However, members of the community, not only in Malda or Murshidabad, but across the state, have realised that they have been hoodwinked. While she (Mamata) portrays the BJP as a threat, there is hardly any difference between what the BJP is doing at the national level and what the TMC is doing in the state.

* What is on top of the Left’s agenda?

People are asking what the Left is going to deliver if it comes to power. So our leaders are spelling it out. The major issue is unemployment. There is no industry and recruitment for government jobs. Whatever little recruitment has happened, it is marred by corruption.

Another issue is that of rural distress. There has been no work under MGNREGA for three years and dues remain unpaid.

The third issue is education. Like in Kerala, the Left in Bengal during its 34-year tenure did well but Mamata has jeopardised the entire education system.

We are also talking to people about the lack of civic amenities and issues like natural disasters, climate change, forests, lands, etc.

* Are you hopeful about opening your account this time?

It is not a question of numbers. It is about restoring democracy. For Bengal to resurrect, we need the resurrection of the Left movement. The CPI(M) is working towards it and it is not just the Left Front, many others have joined us. You will see a miracle in the elections.