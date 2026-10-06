Bypoll contests: Repoll clamour in Bengal, acid test in Tamil Nadu

The bypolls for two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Tuesday saw the arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir and the Opposition’s pitch for a repoll over various alleged irregularities. There were however no reports of any violence during polling.
The Opposition’s allegations of vote-rigging were rejected by the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The Nandigram Assembly seat in Purba Medinipur district recorded a turnout of 79.39% till 5 pm, while Rejinagar in Murshidabad registered 78.42% polling.
The by-elections in the two seats were necessitated after CM Adhikari resigned from the Nandigram seat and retained his Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, while Humayun Kabir vacated the Rejinagar constituency and retained his Nowda seat.
Soon after polling began, Kabir was arrested by the police in Rejinagar after he accused them of interfering with voting at multiple polling stations. His son Gulam Nabi Azad is the AUJP candidate from Rejinagar.
“The police are intimidating our workers, booth agents and voters. We will not leave the booths,” Kabir told reporters before being arrested.
In his home turf Nandigram, Adhikari said polling has been peaceful. “In 2016, I won in Nandigram by 82,000 votes. I think this time we will cross the margin,” the CM said. “The Nowda MLA (Kabir) was arrested. Law is same for all. Even for me. I can cast my vote in my booth… I cannot visit other booths or campaign. If I break the law, I will be arrested.”
The Congress’s Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan however alleged that “During the day genuine voters were not allowed to vote, but booths were captured by BJP agents with the help of police.”
Pradhan was recently arrested in old cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land-acquisition agitation, but was later released on interim bail.
The BJP has fielded Hansirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath – Adhikari’s aide who was murdered – as its candidate in Nandigram.
In Rejinagar, Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi staged a sit-in protest near the police station alleging that booths had been captured by BJP agents.
Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, sent a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer, demanding repoll.
Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar also demanded a repoll in both seats.
However, the BJP targeted the Opposition, saying that they want “old violent polling days to return” in the state.
Five months after the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK stormed to power in Tamil Nadu, the state saw voting in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls, which was largely peaceful, barring EVM glitches and isolated disputes.
Madurantakam recorded 83.86% turnout by 5 pm, compared with 87.84% in the April Assembly election, while Dharapuram recorded 78.53%, against 86.74% earlier.
Both constituencies are Scheduled Caste (SC)-reserved seats vacated by the AIADMK legislators who resigned within weeks of being elected as they crossed over to Vijay’s party. These two leaders – Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram – are now contesting as the TVK candidates.
Facing his first major electoral test,Vijay campaigned extensively for his candidates. He spent four days campaigning in the two constituencies – two days of public rallies and two of roadshows – a substantial commitment for bypolls from a CM whose own appearances during the state Assembly elections had been relatively limited.
In Kolinjivadi, Dharapuram, an election official was replaced following a complaint made by the Opposition that the official had asked an elderly woman to vote for the “whistle” symbol.
In these bypolls, DMK supremo M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS also campaigned pro-actively for their respective candidates, sharpening their attacks on Vijay.
In neighbouring Puducherry, the by-election to the Thattanchavady Assembly seat recorded 78.83% polling till 5 pm. The bypoll was necessitated as the AINRC chief and CM, N Rangasamy, a BJP ally, vacated it after retaining his Mangalam seat.
In Assam, voting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat bypoll registered 76% turnout till 5 pm. The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned to contest, successfully, the state Assembly election from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year. The contest mainly involves the candidates of the ruling BJP, the principal Opposition Congress and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.
The counting of votes for all the bypolls is scheduled for October 9.