Bypoll contests: Repoll clamour in Bengal, acid test in Tamil Nadu

Rejinagar: Voters wait in queues outside a polling station as they arrive to cast their votes for the Rejinagar Assembly by-elections, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Tuesda. (PTI Photo)

The bypolls for two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Tuesday saw the arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir and the Opposition’s pitch for a repoll over various alleged irregularities. There were however no reports of any violence during polling.

The Opposition’s allegations of vote-rigging were rejected by the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The Nandigram Assembly seat in Purba Medinipur district recorded a turnout of 79.39% till 5 pm, while Rejinagar in Murshidabad registered 78.42% polling.

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The by-elections in the two seats were necessitated after CM Adhikari resigned from the Nandigram seat and retained his Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, while Humayun Kabir vacated the Rejinagar constituency and retained his Nowda seat.