Bengal bypoll: Cong pulls ahead in TMC stronghold, could mark shift of Muslim vote

After five rounds of counting, Congress candidate Byron Biswas was ahead of the TMC by more than 5,000 votes in the Sagardighi Assembly bypoll, in what could be an upset loss for the ruling party in West Bengal.

Debashis Banerjee, the TMC candidate, is a distant relative of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP had fielded Dilip Saha.

Biswas, the Congress candidate, was backed by the Left Front. If he wins, he will be the only Congress MLA in the Assembly.

Both Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek campaigned in Sagardighi. TMC sources said that if the party lost in Sagardighi, what would be interesting to see is if the minority vote has shifted to the Congress-CPIM alliance because Sagardighi has almost 63% minority vote.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat had been won by the TMC’s Subrata Saha, a third-time winner from there, and he was made minister of the state. In 2011, he was the only Trinamool winner from Murshidabad district. After that he won in 2016 and 2021.

He died of heart attack in December 2022, necessitating the by-election.