scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Bengal bypoll: Cong pulls ahead in TMC stronghold, could mark shift of Muslim vote

TMC fielded a Mamata relative for bypoll; Cong hopes to get its first Bengal MLA

Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMCBoth Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek campaigned in Sagardighi. TMC sources said that if the party lost in Sagardighi, what would be interesting to see is if the minority vote has shifted to the Congress-CPIM alliance because Sagardighi has almost 63% minority vote. (File)
Listen to this article
Bengal bypoll: Cong pulls ahead in TMC stronghold, could mark shift of Muslim vote
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After five rounds of counting, Congress candidate Byron Biswas was ahead of the TMC by more than 5,000 votes in the Sagardighi Assembly bypoll, in what could be an upset loss for the ruling party in West Bengal.

Debashis Banerjee, the TMC candidate, is a distant relative of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP had fielded Dilip Saha.

Biswas, the Congress candidate, was backed by the Left Front. If he wins, he will be the only Congress MLA in the Assembly.

Both Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek campaigned in Sagardighi. TMC sources said that if the party lost in Sagardighi, what would be interesting to see is if the minority vote has shifted to the Congress-CPIM alliance because Sagardighi has almost 63% minority vote.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat had been won by the TMC’s Subrata Saha, a third-time winner from there, and he was made minister of the state. In 2011, he was the only Trinamool winner from Murshidabad district. After that he won in 2016 and 2021.

Also Read
assembly election results, tripura assembly election results, nagaland assembly election results, meghalaya assembly election results
Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis: BJP's win can help it ward off '...
'Stalin, come to the national scene’: As TN CM turns 70, Opp leaders make...
Stage set for Tripura poll results as BJP claims pole position; Left-Cong...
hardik patel
Hardik Patel asks his first question in the House, on a BJP govt policy

He died of heart attack in December 2022, necessitating the by-election.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:01 IST
Next Story

‘Reprimand by a parent can’t be termed as cruelty’: Chandigarh court acquits father of charges of beating son

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close