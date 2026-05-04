Winds of change in Bengal? BJP picks up momentum, makes inroads in TMC’s southern bastion

Initial trends indicated a neck-to-neck contest in West Bengal between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, with the latter enjoying an edge. As per the trends, the BJP had a vote share of 45.32%, up from 38.15% five years ago. It indicates that the party has made up ground in what it has dubbed its “final frontier”.

Even in Bhabanipur, the constituency of CM Mamata Banerjee, a close fight is unfolding between her and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, who was leading by over 1,000 votes when reports last came in. All eyes are on the Bengal results, which will determine whether Mamata Banerjee enters her fourth term as chief minister or the BJP finally breaks into the TMC fortress.

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As per the initial rounds of counting as shown by the EC website, the BJP was ahead in 52 constituencies and the TMC in 28. The Congress is in contention in two seats and the CPI(M) in 1-2.

BJP appears to be holding on to its North Bengal bastion (the BJP leading in 5 seats in Alipurduar and 7 seats in Jalpaiguri), it is leading in several seats in South Bengal, including the tribal belt and in districts such as Hooghly (BJP 7, TMC 2) and Purba Medinipur (BJP leads in 11). The TMC is leading in its strongholds, including Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas (12 TMC and South 24 Parganas, (TMC 16, BJP 1).

In the tribal belt, the BJP is seen to have leads in the majority of seats. In Jhargram, the BJP is leading in 3 out of 4 seats. In 2021, the TMC had won all four. In Purulia, the BJP is leading in 7 seats while the TMC is leading in 2. In Bankura, the BJP is leading in 6 seats while the TMC is ahead in 2 seats.

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In Kolkata, early trends show a tough fight with BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta leading in the Rashbehari assembly seat, while TMC is leading in others. Cabinet Minister Sashi Panja is trailing in Shyampukur in north Kolkata.

The TMC’s Muslim vote bank in Malda and Murshidabad is also seen to be cracking, with the Congress and the CPM both in contention in two seats each. The BJP is leading in 2 in Murshidabad and in 6 seats in Malda, where a likely Hindu consolidation could be propelling it.

In his first reaction, Suvendu Adhikari told reporters, “Hindus have voted for BJP and the TMC has received some Muslim votes. In Nandigram, I got a first-round expected lead of 1,100. The BJP will form a government in West Bengal.”

About the early trends showing a lead, Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said, “The dream of BJP workers is being realised. Today, our government will certainly be formed in Bengal. No Bengali has witnessed such an election since Independence. The elections have been conducted peacefully. The ‘Mahajangalraj’ will finally come to an end.”

In 2021, TMC got 215 seats and the BJP won 77. The Left and the Congress failed to open their account. In terms of voting percentage, TMC got 48.02%, BJP got 37.97%, Left got 5.66% and Congress got 3.03%.

In 2016, TMC got 211 seats and BJP got 3 seats. The Left got 32 seats and Congress got 44 seats. In terms of voting percentage, TMC got 44.91%, BJP got 10.16%, the Left got 25.69%, and the Congress got 12.25%.

In 2011, the TMC got 184 seats and the BJP failed to open its account. The Left got 62 seats and Congress got 42 seats. In terms of voting percentage, TMC got 38.93%, BJP got 4.06%, Left got 39.68%, and the Congress got 9.09%.