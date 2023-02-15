scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Expunging of remarks, an angry Opp, a firm Speaker: In Bengal Assembly, a story in reverse

Biman Banerjee's action against LoP Suvendu Adhikari has prompted BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against him; but the former criminal lawyer and first-time MLA has proved a survivor

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari interacts with media persons during the state assembly Budget Session, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 13. 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Expunging of remarks, an angry Opp, a firm Speaker: In Bengal Assembly, a story in reverse
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WHILE all attention has been focused on remarks by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge being expunged during the Budget Session of Parliament, in Kolkata, it is the BJP that is protesting against similar action against its Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. The party has retaliated with a no-confidence motion against Speaker Biman Banerjee, who has held the post since 2011, after winning his first ever election.

Banerjee, 75, practised criminal law in the Alipore court of South 24 Parganas district before starting his political career with the Congress and then moving on to the Trinamool Congress. Before he became an MLA, he had contested and lost a Kolkata municipal corporation election. Many of his own colleagues hence thought he would find the going tough in the hot seat of Speaker.

However, using his experience as a lawyer, Banerjee quickly adapted to the job. Today, into his third term as Speaker, he is considered perhaps the person most secure when it comes to standing with the Mamata Banerjee government. As a senior TMC leader, pooh-poohing the BJP’s allegations against Banerjee, says, “He is Mamata Banerjee’s most obedient and loyal colleague. So, there is no question of removing him as Speaker.”

Also in Pulse |Amid BJP silence over Adani market rout, Suvendu says: ‘Mamata’s colluding with him’

Banerjee’s tenure hasn’t been without criticism or controversy, though. Suvendu Adhikari accuses him of being “partial to the ruling party and always doing what Mamata Banerjee asks him to do”. He was also criticised by the Opposition and the Calcutta High Court for not taking firm steps against those who joined the TMC after being elected to the Vidhan Sabha on BJP tickets in 2021. In a sharp response, Banerjee had said: “The court must consider the bounds of its authority. It is intervening in the functions of the Assembly Speaker, which is unwanted.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

However, some of Banerjee’s most heated exchanges were with then West Bengal Governor (and now Vice-President) Jagdeep Dhankhar, including over the Howrah Municipal Corporation Bill, without passing which the Howrah Municipal Corporation polls can’t be conducted. The Speaker said the Howrah civic polls were being delayed by the “reluctance” of the Governor. Dhankar retaliated by saying that the Speaker was only busy attacking him.

After his remarks were expunged, Adhikari raised slogans against him, saying: “Speaker hai, hai” and “Shame, shame Speaker”.

Banerjee announced he would bring a privilege motion against Adhikari, and went on to suspend him till February 20, though he withdrew it after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a dramatic gesture, “apologised on behalf of the Leader of Opposition”.

Advertisement

However, while Mamata lately has been avoiding confrontation with the BJP, the latter is not as willing. A day after the episode in the House, it announced a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on a 16-point agenda.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:24 IST
Next Story

Chess: On the day Sara Khadem met Spanish Prime Minister, an arrest warrant was issued against her in Iran

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close