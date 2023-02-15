Expunging of remarks, an angry Opp, a firm Speaker: In Bengal Assembly, a story in reverse

WHILE all attention has been focused on remarks by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge being expunged during the Budget Session of Parliament, in Kolkata, it is the BJP that is protesting against similar action against its Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. The party has retaliated with a no-confidence motion against Speaker Biman Banerjee, who has held the post since 2011, after winning his first ever election.

Banerjee, 75, practised criminal law in the Alipore court of South 24 Parganas district before starting his political career with the Congress and then moving on to the Trinamool Congress. Before he became an MLA, he had contested and lost a Kolkata municipal corporation election. Many of his own colleagues hence thought he would find the going tough in the hot seat of Speaker.

However, using his experience as a lawyer, Banerjee quickly adapted to the job. Today, into his third term as Speaker, he is considered perhaps the person most secure when it comes to standing with the Mamata Banerjee government. As a senior TMC leader, pooh-poohing the BJP’s allegations against Banerjee, says, “He is Mamata Banerjee’s most obedient and loyal colleague. So, there is no question of removing him as Speaker.”

Banerjee’s tenure hasn’t been without criticism or controversy, though. Suvendu Adhikari accuses him of being “partial to the ruling party and always doing what Mamata Banerjee asks him to do”. He was also criticised by the Opposition and the Calcutta High Court for not taking firm steps against those who joined the TMC after being elected to the Vidhan Sabha on BJP tickets in 2021. In a sharp response, Banerjee had said: “The court must consider the bounds of its authority. It is intervening in the functions of the Assembly Speaker, which is unwanted.”

However, some of Banerjee’s most heated exchanges were with then West Bengal Governor (and now Vice-President) Jagdeep Dhankhar, including over the Howrah Municipal Corporation Bill, without passing which the Howrah Municipal Corporation polls can’t be conducted. The Speaker said the Howrah civic polls were being delayed by the “reluctance” of the Governor. Dhankar retaliated by saying that the Speaker was only busy attacking him.

After his remarks were expunged, Adhikari raised slogans against him, saying: “Speaker hai, hai” and “Shame, shame Speaker”.

Banerjee announced he would bring a privilege motion against Adhikari, and went on to suspend him till February 20, though he withdrew it after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a dramatic gesture, “apologised on behalf of the Leader of Opposition”.

However, while Mamata lately has been avoiding confrontation with the BJP, the latter is not as willing. A day after the episode in the House, it announced a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on a 16-point agenda.