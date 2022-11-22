‘Being BJP’s junior Haryana ally not enough’: JJP looks to spread wings via Bhiwani rally

Virtually sidelined by the senior partner BJP in Haryana’s Adampur bypoll recently and in the current Panchayat polls, for which the two parties struck a last-minute seat-sharing deal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is sending out signals that it is not going to be contented as just a “junior ally” in the ruling alliance in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha as well as state Assembly elections.

The JJP, which has been making attempts to expand its cadre base across Haryana, is now gearing up to hold a major rally in Bhiwani as a show of strength on December 9, which will mark the party’s fifth foundation day.

It is uncertain whether the BJP would rope in Dushyant Chautala to campaign for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, leave aside the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Senior Haryana BJP leader and CM Manohar Lal Khattar has already started campaigning for the party for the MCD polls, while state party chief Om Prakash Dhankar and other leaders including Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia have been sent to several parts of Gujarat for campaigning.

The JJP top brass including its national president Ajay Chautala, Dushyant and his younger brother Digvijay Chautala have started touring several districts across the state to mobilise people for the party’s December 9 event.

As part of these preparations, Dushyant held public meetings in Panipat and Jind, while Digvijay will tour villages in Charkhi Dadri on November 22-23. The JJP has also deployed its office-bearers and district presidents to ensure the success of the December 9 rally.

“It would be just a trailer for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls on December 9,” Dushyant said. “Next year we would hold an election rally and a victory rally would be held in 2024. JJP workers and people from across Haryana would participate in the party’s fifth foundation day celebrations in Bhiwani. It was on December 9, 2018 when the party was formed in Jind and because of hard work of all party workers we secured our participation in the government. JJP is emerging stronger with each passing day.”

He urged all JJP workers, especially youth and women, to ensure participation of people in large numbers in the December 9 rally. The party has made separate blocks for each district at the rally’s venue and deputed their district presidents and party workers to mobilise participants from their respective districts there.

JJP sources said the party will not be banking on its alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls. “Although the alliance had overcome the turbulent times of farmer-agitation, fissures during municipal as well as panchayat polls, but the JJP does not want to be seen as just a junior ally that depends on the BJP’s popularity.

Also, the JJP is a party that has a dedicated vote bank – be it among youths or its committed cadre in rural and urban areas. There could be a possibility that BJP faces anti-incumbency in the coming polls and that would give JJP enough room to further spread its wings,” a senior JJP leader told The Indian Express.

The BJP has already begun its preparations for the 2024 elections with its social media handles again projecting CM Khattar as its face. The saffron party is however shying away from flagging its alliance with the JJP. In the Adampur bypoll, Digvijay Chautala had called it “surprising” when the posters for the BJP’s candidate Bhavya Bishnoi steered clear of mentioning the JJP. However, Dushyant was brought in to campaign for Bhavya on the last day of campaigning, when he was made to share the stage with the BJP top brass in Adampur.

“Both the parties are continuing as alliance partners smoothly. But, at the same time, they have to be prepared with their respective political ambitions in the coming polls. Thus there is no harm if both the parties are expanding and gaining strength by holding separate rallies and expanding their respective party cadres. In one way, it rather brings more strength to the alliance,” a senior BJP leader told the Express.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP currently has 41 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10, while there are seven Independent legislators and one MLA each from the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

The BJP’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb recently met five Independent MLAs who, according to party sources, have “assured” him of supporting the party. Another Independent MLA Ranjit Singh is a minister, while the HLP’s Gopal Kanda is also backing the BJP.