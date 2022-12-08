Behind two different Congress fates: Listless, invisible campaign in Gujarat; spirited, focused fight in Himachal

The Congress should perhaps blame no one else but itself for its spectacular fall in the Gujarat Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which entered the race amid fanfare, has managed to walk away with a significant vote share and seems to have contributed heavily to the Congress’s decimation.

The BJP has increased its already formidable vote base and it is the Congress vote share which has plummeted below 25 per cent. Its simple explanation would be that the AAP has cut into the Congress votes.

So how has the AAP managed to dent only the Congress’s support base in Gujarat. Why did the Congress vacate its Opposition space in the state, where it had been out of power for two-and-a-half decades, to a new entrant so easily.

The lack of a visible and strong Congress campaign in Gujarat had been puzzling the party leaders from outside the state. The refrain in the Congress circles Thursday as poll results started trickling in from Gujarat, was that no one really took ownership of the party’s campaign in the state.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the Congress had undertaken an energetic and spirited campaign and won 77 of the state’s total 182 seats. Rahul Gandhi was then on his way to become the Congress president. The election was a personal challenge for him before he took over the mantle from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

And Rahul had then two veterans to lean on – Ashok Gehlot, who was then the AICC general secretary in charge of the state and the sharp and astute Ahmed Patel. Factional feuds is not a new story in the Congress and the Gujarat unit has not been an exception.

But with Rahul taking active interest in the Gujarat campaign and the two veterans in charge of the state party affairs, the party had then managed to keep its internal feuds under check there. The campaign had a purpose and direction and the leaders and the cadre perhaps felt the party had a genuine chance of upsetting the BJP apple cart.

This time the Congress campaign was however listless. A message went out very early that the party is not visible but no effort was made to dispel this perception. In fact, as the campaign progressed, the perception gained ground that the party was not serious this time and was invisible on the ground.

Gehlot was appointed as senior party observer in Gujarat but he was preoccupied with his own problems in Rajasthan. His efforts in Gujarat were at best half-hearted.

The Gujarat Congress’s president Jagdish Thakor is a veteran but party leaders say he could not come out of the shadow of Bharatsinh Solanki. He was said to have lacked the “spark and fighting spirit”. Consequently, the big guns of the party – be it Arjun Modhwadia, Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Patel – all worked in silos. There was no coordination among them.

Another key hurdle for the Congress in Gujarat was resources. The Ahmed Patel-Gehlot duo had also managed resources effectively. The idea behind putting a CM, Gehlot, this time in charge of the party’s campaign was that he would manage the resources well. The party also appointed former Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma, who was considered close to Gehlot, as the state in- charge, hoping that the duo would work in tandem to boost its poll prospects.

But sources said the ties between Gehlot and Sharma had soured in the last two months. Sharma, sources said, would tell the AICC leaders whom he met in Gujarat or Delhi to put in a word with AICC treasurer P K Bansal to release more funds.

The Congress’s campaign narrative in Gujarat was not convincing, too.

In sharp contrast, the Congress’s story in Himachal Pradesh was entirely different. Regardless of the outcome in the Himachal polls, which turned out to be a neck-and-neck race with the Congress eventually getting ahead of the incumbent BJP, the grand old party’s campaign was much better in the hill state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sensed very early that the party had a fighting chance in Himachal. Keen to ensure a victory under her belt – she had spectacularly flopped in the Uttar Pradesh polls held earlier this year – Priyanka worked closely with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for the Himachal campaign. The duo had worked together in UP as well.

The party identified early the issues which could hurt the ruling BJP in Himachal – among them the demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), unemployment, resentment against the Agniveer scheme, and price rise. Priyanka addressed several rallies in the state and Baghel too camped there.

While there were rumblings within the Himachal Congress over the election ticket distribution, the resources were better managed and the party was able to build a narrative around the poll promises of providing one lakh jobs, restoration of the OPS and financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state.

Factionalism in the Congress was rampant in Himachal too. The Himachal PCC’s president Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya never saw eye to eye with former state party chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu or Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. All of them are chief ministerial aspirants. The party leadership however did not allow their differences to hurt the party’s campaign.