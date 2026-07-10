Behind Bihar JD(U) rejig, a push for ‘survival’ after Nitish Kumar’s CM era

The 153-member Bihar state committee announced by JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha Wednesday underlines the party’s attempt to balance regional, caste and gender representation while accommodating senior leaders.

The committee, the largest constituted by the party in recent years, comprises 12 vice-presidents, 38 general secretaries, 74 state secretaries, nine spokespersons, 19 office-bearers at the helm of 16 party cells, and a treasurer.

The announcement comes less than three months after the JD(U) unveiled its 24-member national executive on April 22, with Nitish Kumar continuing as the party’s national president and Sanjay Kumar Jha as its national working president. In this organisational rejig – which was carried out days after Nitish stepped down as the Chief Minister to make way for BJP leader Samrat Choudhary in his position – former Jehanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi was appointed national vice-president, while 12 national general secretaries were named including Manish Kumar Verma, Afaque Ahmad Khan, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary, Ramsevak Singh, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, Kahkeshan Parveen, and Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliawi.