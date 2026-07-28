Before Dharmendra Pradhan quit, Centre offered to change his portfolio; CJP said no

BEFORE EDUCATION Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on Saturday, the government had proposed a change in his portfolio as a compromise solution to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The government was hopeful the CJP and student leaders at the helm of the protests would be amenable to Pradhan being divested of the education portfolio but still remaining a Cabinet Minister.

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J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the two ministers representing the government, had in their discussion with CJP, suggested that students could end the protest with a new Education Minister, and all other subsidiary demands of CJP being met, top sources told The Indian Express.

“The government had made that proposal. But the protesters were adamant that Pradhan should resign,” said a source in the government.

Sources in the CJP confirmed that the ministers said making changes to the Cabinet is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, but there could be a reshuffle and the education minister could be replaced by another face. “However, the CJP was not ready to accept it,” the CJP source said.

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Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament on Monday. (ANI) Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament on Monday. (ANI)

CJP hardened stand

Sources in the government said CJP’s two demands on compensation and withdrawal of FIRs relating to protests were already accepted. They said usually during protests, except in cases where there is serious damage to public property, FIRs are always withdrawn. “We had also initiated the procedure to provide adequate compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the examination leaks and cancellations,” the source said.

So, the government was hopeful the CJP would agree to a change of guard in the ministry, another source in the government said.

The long gap in establishing communication channels had led to an impasse, with the CJP hardening its stance on Pradhan’s resignation. With protesters remaining adamant and public pressure mounting, along with the failure of multiple rounds of dialogues, the government finally conceded to their demand.

Pradhan announced his resignation Saturday afternoon following which the CJP officially called off its 36-day protest in the national capital.