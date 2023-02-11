Beant Singh family saga: From power politics and glory to Chandigarh house eviction row

The Chandigarh administration’s estate officials recently failed to take the possession of the government house of former Punjab chief minister and Congress stalwart, late Beant Singh, in the city despite the order as its occupant, Beant’s son and ex-minister Tej Parkash, allegedly refused to vacate it. Last year, the Union Territory administration had issued the order to the Beant family to vacate the house under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Beant Singh’s family members have been associated with the Congress party in various roles over the decades, with the family regarded as one of the prominent political families of Punjab. Amid the latest row over house eviction, here is a look at the political innings of Beant’s family members:

Beant, who was assassinated by Punjab militants on August 31,1995, had three sons — Tej Parkash, Swarnjit Singh Noni and Sukhwant Singh — and two daughters, Manjit Kaur Mangat and Gurkanwal Kaur.

Noni died due to illness in 1986 in his early forties, when he was about to enter Punjab politics, according to a senior Congress leader.

Sukhwant Singh, who died in November 2016, was the sarpanch of Kotli village in Ludhiana’s Payal, who also became the Ludhiana Zila Parishad chairman. He also used to take care of their family’s agricultural land. After migrating from Pakistan, the family had first come to Bilaspur village in Payal before shifting to Kotli village, where they still have their house.

Beant was assassinated when he was the CM, following which senior Congress leader Harcharan Singh Brar took the helm of the Punjab government. Brar inducted Tej Parkash into his cabinet in September 1995 even though the latter was then not an MLA. In March 1996, Tej Parkash however resigned as he failed to get elected to the Assembly within six months of being appointed as a minister. He contested and won the Assembly elections from the Payal constituency in 2002 and 2007.

In 2002, when then Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh took over as the Punjab CM following the party’s victory in the Assembly polls, he appointed Tej Parkash as the transport minister. While undertaking his mid-term cabinet reshuffle, Amarinder however dropped him and instead inducted his sister Gurkanwal Kaur as the social welfare department minister and chief parliamentary secretary.

Gurkanwal was fielded by the Congress from Jalandhar cantonment in the 2002 and 2007 Assembly polls, and she won both times. She had earlier also been the Punjab Congress’s women wing president. The Congress denied her a ticket in the 2012 polls. Ahead of the February 2017 Assembly polls, she left the Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of then Union minister late Arun Jaitely, only to return to the grand old party after 4 days .

Tej Parkash’s two sons, Harkirat Singh Kotli and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, had also been active in Congress politics in Punjab.

Gurkirat contested the 2012 Assembly polls from the Khanna constituency in Ludhiana and won the election, even as the SAD-BJP combine stormed to power in the state. He again won in the 2017 elections.

In September 2021, the Congress leadership replaced Amarinder with Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM, who inducted Gurkirat as the industry and commerce minister. In the February 2022 Assembly polls, Gurkirat however lost the election, finishing a distant third in the seat won by the AAP’s Tarunpreet Singh Saundh.

Harkirat, who was the sarpanch of Kotli village, died by suicide in May 2016. He was said to have been suffering from depression in the wake of a 2015 road accident.

Noni had three children, including two sons, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Guriqbal Singh, and a daughter Apandeep Kaur.

The 47-year-old three-term Congress MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu, entered politics at a young age. Known for his oratorical skills, Bittu was picked by top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Punjab Youth Congress president in 2008. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he won his maiden election from Anandpur Sahib. In the 2014 and 2019 Look Sabha polls, he won from Ludhiana.

Bittu’s sister Apandeep Kaur is married to Bikram Singh Moffar, a Youth Congress leader from Mansa. Moffar’s father Ajit Inder Singh Moffar is the three-time Congress MLA from Sardulgarh.

Bittu’s younger brother Guriqbal Singh was appointed as a DSP in the Punjab Police in 2021 by the then Amarinder Singh government on “compassionate ground” by allegedly tweaking rules. Guriqbal claimed there was a delay in his job application in this regard as he was only six when his grandfather Beant Singh was assassinated. His appointment had been challenged in the court with a legal battle still continuing on the matter.