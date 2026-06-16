‘Be ready if polls are advanced’: Why BJP has sounded out four state units

The BJP has instructed its state units in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa to step up their poll preparations if the Assembly elections are advanced to avoid a scheduling clash with the Census enumeration exercise scheduled for February 2027, sources have said. In Manipur, the fifth state scheduled to go to the polls early next year, escalating tension has prompted the BJP leadership to keep a close watch on the situation.

“Politically, we are keen to go to the polls while the momentum gained from the recent West Bengal elections remains intact. State units have been asked to work hard to sustain this momentum,” said a senior party leader. A large section of the BJP attributes the landslide victory in West Bengal to Hindu consolidation and believes the same factor could significantly influence the party’s prospects in UP and Uttarakhand.

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Sources said the core groups in all the poll-bound states had been asked to expedite their electoral preparedness. While BJP sources in UP, Goa, and Punjab indicated that the elections could be advanced by a few weeks to avoid the logistical challenges of the Census — the manpower involved in both exercises is largely the same — the Uttarakhand BJP is learnt to be in favour of the polls being advanced even further.

The second phase of the Census exercise, in which socio-economic, educational and fertility data will be collected for inclusion in the caste census, is scheduled to begin across the country in February.

Congress’s southern boost

BJP sources said the Congress, which will be a key player in all these states except UP, “has received a shot in the arm from developments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka” and if the polls are advanced the Opposition party would not have much time to prepare for these elections and that would work to the BJP’s advantage.

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“Developments in the South have boosted Congress’s morale, and it is now in a better position to forge alliances and contest elections. The BJP leadership does not want to underestimate any (potential) challenge,” the leader added.

The Congress-led UDF registered a spectacular victory in Kerala, while in Tamil Nadu, the party joined hands with the Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government. In Karnataka, Congress ensured a smooth transition of power, replacing Siddaramaiah with D. K. Shivakumar as Chief Minister.

Punjab scenario

Last week, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal suggested at a party programme in Punjab that the polls could be advanced and held as early as November this year.

The BJP leadership is generally not in favour of advancing elections, given its setback after the 2004 Lok Sabha polls were held ahead of schedule. During a meeting with the Punjab unit’s core group last week, a senior leader ruled out any major shift in the schedule, a source said.

“Still, there could be an advancement of a few weeks, keeping the larger picture in mind. The central leadership has asked the party to fast-track its preparedness with the goal of winning. We have been asked to be ready for elections,” a Punjab BJP leader said.