As I-T dept ‘surveys’ BBC offices, Congress targets Centre: ‘We demanded JPC for Adani, but Govt is after BBC’

With Income Tax officials conducting “surveys” at BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Opposition leaders Tuesday hit out at the Centre, saying the government has gone after BBC even though there have been demands of a probe into allegations raised against the Adani Group by the US-based firm Hindenburg Research.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Here, we are demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on the Adani issue, but the government is after BBC. Vinaash kaale viprit buddhi”.

यहां हम अडानी के मामले में JPC की मांग कर रहे हैं और वहां सरकार BBC के पीछे पड़ी हुई है। ‘विनाशकाले विपरीत बुद्धि’ : Shri @Jairam_Ramesh pic.twitter.com/eBcDHZ6f1j — INC TV (@INC_Television) February 14, 2023

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, took a jibe at the government, saying, “Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected… Meanwhile, farsaan seva for Adani (Adani is served a Gujarati snack) when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office. (sic)”

Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 14, 2023

The I-T “surveys” come weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘India: The Modi Question’.

I-T officials told news agency PTI the ‘surveys’ were part of a “tax evasion investigation”, and that officials were looking at documents related to the business operations of the company.