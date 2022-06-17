Bommai to visit Delhi again, but this time, without Cabinet rejig cloud

Basavaraj Bommai on Friday embarked on his tenth visit to New Delhi since becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka in July 2021, but for the first time, the Karnataka CM’s Delhi visit has not been surrounded by speculation of a Cabinet expansion that he had been attempting in recent months.

Ahead of his visit on Friday morning, Bommai did not respond to queries on whether he would discuss any changes in his Cabinet during the Delhi visit.

Last month, Bommai was suddenly summoned to Delhi by the BJP leadership on May 20, triggering speculation that the party may be contemplating changes in the government. Bommai, however, returned after meeting Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and speaking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone.

During his visit on Friday Bommai will attend a meeting of the GST Council through video conference from Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan. He will also attend an awards function of a private television channel.

“I am going to Delhi and will return in the evening. There is a GST Council meeting with the group of ministers and I will return after that. There is also a function organised by a private channel. I will attend both and return. I am not meeting anyone,” Bommai said.

“Our Naddaji (BJP president) will be coming to Karnataka tomorrow and so I will be meeting him here. I am not meeting anyone (in Delhi),” Bommai said.

Although the official tour plan for the Karnataka CM says that he will be meeting Union ministers as well on Friday afternoon, Bommai said no meetings were scheduled.

Bommai is traveling to Delhi ahead of a scheduled visit to Karnataka by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from June 20 to June 21.

The PM has attended events in Karnataka only by video conferencing in recent times and is expected to carry out multiple visits in the run-up to the state polls in 2023 and inaugurate a slew of projects funded by the Central government.

Bommai’s visit to Delhi also comes in the background of the BJP coming under pressure on several fronts in Karnataka, including a controversial revision of school textbooks, corruption in contracts and recruitments, and mediocre performances in local elections over the last year.

There has been speculation since October 2021 of the possibility of the BJP changing the chief minister in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 polls.

The speculation began after Bommai was summoned to Delhi by PM Modi after reports emerged of an alleged scam in the handling of Bitcoins following the 2020 arrest of a hacker when Bommai was home minister of Karnataka.

The speculation of a change of guard in Karnataka gained new traction a couple of months ago after the BJP’s national organisation secretary B L Santhosh said the party is in a position to change leadership at will without fear of political consequences.

The speculation about the change of leadership has died out in recent weeks and Bommai has appeared more confident of staying on.

On Thursday, BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, who has been predicting a change of guard in Karnataka for several months, said that talk of the BJP changing the chief minister in Karnataka are not true.

Bommai’s visit to Delhi also comes in the backdrop of the BJP putting up a decent show in the state legislative council elections. The BJP managed to win two of the four seats while the Congress also won two, including one seat that was held earlier by the BJP.