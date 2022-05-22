Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations

Urging India to “protect and guarantee fundamental rights of every citizen”, Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said that “unbiased application of the provisions of the Constitution on freedom of religion and freedom to manage religious affairs” will bring peace and sustainability.

Addressing a conclave in Bengaluru, Moni also called for protection of minorities in India. “It is applicable for all our countries,” she added.

Moni was addressing a session titled ‘India@2047’ at the India Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, a think-tank working closely with BJP and RSS.

“For India to emerge as one of the respected global powers, it has to realise the dreams of the founding fathers as enunciated in the Constitution,” Moni said. “Protecting and guaranteeing fundamental rights of citizens can set the stage for India to unleash the potential of its citizens, in particular people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and women from all sections of the society.”

Moni stressed on ways to strengthen India Bangladesh cooperation at various levels. India, she said, can give leadership to its neighbours at different levels but for that, taking steps to ensure peace and harmony internally would be important.

The Bangladeshi minister said, “(The) social stratification unique to India will not only deprive the weaker sections but (will) also allow divisive policies and approaches. Restoration of their dignity, and saving them from exploitation may allow them to emerge as a new force in the society and become equal partners in advancement.”

Similarly, she said, “unbiased application of the provisions of the Constitution on freedom of religion and freedom to manage religious affairs can strengthen communal harmony and sustain peace”.

Stating that protection of interest of minorities of all nature — including minorities with a distinct language and culture — can “help deter tension and avoid sectarian violence”, Moni said that “this is applicable for all countries”.