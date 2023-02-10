‘Bandi Singhs’: AAP govt reels under Punjab hot button as activists, parties turn up heat

The issue of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) has flared up in Punjab now as a section of activists and political parties has stepped up pressure on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to demand the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in prison for many years after being convicted of involvement in militancy in the state.

The issue has returned to haunt the AAP government since a body of activists, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, started its protests on the sensitive issue on the Mohali-Chandigarh border since last month.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with police when they tried to enter Chandigarh to stage a demonstration outside CM Mann’s residence.

The AAP government is in a spot as these prisoners could only be released through the Union home ministry’s intervention. This has not deterred protesters who have accused the Mann government of being callous and apathetic on the issue. They have held that a number of “Bandi Singhs” have been in prison despite having completed their sentence. Pointing out that militancy was eliminated in Punjab in early 1990s, the activists argue that such Sikh prisoners should be released now as they have already spent a few decades in various jails with several of them becoming old or “physically or mentally infirm”.

An activist and lawyer, Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who has been championing the cause of “Bandi Singhs”, estimates their number to be at 20, of whom two are currently on parole. These Sikh prisoners include Devinderpal Singh Bhullar undergoing life sentence in Amritsar jail in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, who is currently admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar as he has been suffering from a mental ailment. Others include Gurdeep Singh Khera, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora, and Balwant Singh Rajoana.

Members of the ‘Qaumi Insaf Morcha’ protest at the Chandigarh border. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Members of the ‘Qaumi Insaf Morcha’ protest at the Chandigarh border. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

All “Bandi Singhs” have been undergoing life sentence. Rajoana, who has been in Central Jail, Patiala, was sentenced to death after being convicted of the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, which was commuted to life term during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. His co-conspirators in the Beant Singh assassination case, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara, have also been in prison.

Most of “Bandi Singhs” have been in various jails in Punjab. Some of them like Bhullar were shifted to the Punjab jails from other states’ prisons following an agitation in 2016. Three of them, including Satnam Singh, Dyal Singh Lahoriya and Sucha Singh, have been in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Jail.

Advertisement

The “Bandi Singhs” issue has always had a traction in Punjab politics, with the SGPC, the Sikh community’s apex elected religious body, again raking it up through a massive signature campaign in November last year. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), which controls the SGPC, also renewed its demand for release of the Sikh prisoners. Observers say that after being decimated in the 2022 Assembly polls, the SAD(B) has been trying to make an outreach to Sikh masses and revive its “panthic” vote bank by raising emotive issues like “Bandi Sikhs”.

Also Read | Bandi Singhs: Political prisoners or prisoners of politics

In a bid to expand its footprint in Punjab, even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought to warm up to protesters on the “Bandi Singhs” issue. In February 2022, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had promised them that he would take up the issue with the Centre. During his recent visit to Bathinda, Shekhawat filled forms meant to demand the release of the Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms. He said the BJP was “sympathetic” to this demand. He also said there was a list of 11 Sikh prisoners of whom 9 had been released. Manjhpur, however, contested this claim, stating that there are 18 more convicts in the list.

The Mann government has not taken up the issue with the Centre so far. Last month, on the occasion of the Republic Day, the government did not move for granting remission to jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage case, as it was apparently wary of a row that might have erupted over the pre-mature release of a political leader with the “Bandi Singhs” issue hanging fire for years.

Advertisement

The Punjab AAP’s chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang, said, “Our stand is very clear that those prisoners who have completed their sentence should be released on humanitarian ground. First consideration should be completion of sentence and second should be the humanitarian ground.”