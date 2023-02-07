Newsmaker | Balasaheb Thorat’s angry resignation as CLP chief does not bode well for Maharashtra Congress

Balasheb Thorat who resigned as Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader on Tuesday is a low-key grassroots leader who has held several important posts in the party, from membership in its highest decision making body CWC to presidentship of the state unit.

Thorat’s resignation came a day after he made public his differences with the functioning of the current Maharashtra PCC president, Nana Patole, a view that is likely to find much resonance in the party, sources said.

Joining politics in the footsteps of his father Bhausaheb Thorat, Balasaheb won his first election in 1985 as an Independent. As a seven-term MLA, currently from Sangamner seat in Ahmednagar district, he went on to emerge as the rural face of the party, with strong roots in Maharashtra’s widespread cooperative network. He was also seen as close to the Gandhis.

As a member of the Congress-NCP governments in Maharashtra, Thorat held Cabinet portfolios of revenue, agriculture and school education.

In 2017, Thorat was picked to head the candidate screening committee for the crucial Gujarat Assembly elections, and his contribution was acknowledged in the party’s impressive performance then.

Ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, the high command made the then 63-year-old chief of the Maharashtra Congress. A reticent leader, who shunned the limelight, Thorat was seen as ideal to heal the rift following the defection of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil to the BJP.

Thorat faced an unenviable task given the short period left before the elections, and the disarray in the Congress ranks. While the party did not put up much of a fight, it still managed to win a creditable 44 seats. In coalition with the Shiv Sena and NCP, the Congress then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In February 2021, Thorat was replaced by Nana Patole as state unit president. Thorat said at the time that he had himself conveyed to the party leadership that he be relieved of the post as he could not do justice to it given that he was also holding the important Revenue portfolio in the government.

More recently, Thorat was credited with the successful organisation of the Maharashtra leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Patole, incidentally, was seen as not having put much of an effort for it.

After the massive public rally at Shegaon in Buldhana during the Yatra, all senior party leaders had congratulated Thorat for his organisational skills.

The immediate provocation for Thorat’s resignation was the row over the recent Legislative Council polls to Nashik graduates’ constituency. Thorat’s nephew Satyajit Tambe rebelled and contested as an Independent from here, after the Congress gave the ticket to his father, Sudhir Tambe. Eventually, Sudhir refrained from filing his nomination papers too, while Satyajit emerged victorious.