Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Badals shrunk, Panthic turf war raging between SGPC, Delhi Sikh body hits conversion flashpoint

Since then the SGPC and the DSGMC have been locked in a tussle of one-upmanship fuelled by issues like “forced religious conversion” of Sikhs into Christianity.

At DSGMC press conference in Amritsar on Monday in which it claimed to have brought back some ‘converted’ families back to the Sikh fold. (Express Photo)

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), the Sikh community’s apex elected religious body, always played big brother in its relation with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) as long as the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) called the shots in both Panthic bodies.

However, following the SAD(B)’s second consecutive decimation in the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year the party was also jettisoned from the DSGMC as elected members led by Harmeet Singh Kalka switched loyalties and formed their own outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State). Since then the SGPC and the DSGMC have been locked in a tussle of one-upmanship fuelled by issues like “forced religious conversion” of Sikhs into Christianity.

First, the SGPC decided to step up its activities in the national capital. However, it suffered a backlash as in retaliation an aggressive

DSGMC sought to expand its activities in Punjab. And now the DSGMC is seeking to corner the SGPC on the issue of religious conversion.

Inaugurating the DSGMC’s Dharam Parchar office in Amritsar last month, its president Harmeet Singh Kalka had said that this centre would launch a drive to propagate Sikhism in the border areas of Punjab, where, he alleged, the trend of conversion of Sikhs into Christianity was “rampant”.

Last Monday, the DSGMC claimed to bring back a dozen of such converted families from some Amritsar villages into the Sikhism fold. Its claims came at a time when the SGPC has drawn criticism from certain quarters for allegedly serving the interests of the SAD(Badal) leaders, Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, and “failing” in the preaching of Sikhism.

“The SGPC has failed to protect Sikhs. This failure has necessitated the drive the DSGMC would launch with the cooperation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc),” Kalka had said while opening the Dharam Parchar office. He had also alleged, “Politics is ruling over the apex gurdwara body under a family’s dominance, due to which it is not able to accomplish its duties in the field of Dharam Parchar and Sikhism is shrinking day by day. The DSGMC will undertake the drive (to propagate Sikhism) on a large scale and make the efforts for the betterment of the community.”

On its part, the SGPC launched a free bus service for the Delhi sangat (Sikh devotees) to facilitate them in having “darshan” of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. However, such initiatives taken by the SGPC in Delhi have not helped it to score over the DSGMC in the game of perceptions as the latter has managed to rake up the conversion issue with even the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh calling a meeting over it on September 5.

In a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar, the SGPC general secretary, Karnail Singh Panjoli, who is critical of Badals, stated: “Both SGPC and DSGMC are religious organisations of the Panth. The duty of both bodies is to manage the affairs of historic gurdwaras and spread Sikh ethos. Apart from this, the bodies are supposed to represent Sikh emotions, uphold respect to Guru Granth Sahib and give befitting reply to anti-Sikh forces. Both organisations have been at unnecessary conflict for some time. As a result, both are unnecessarily interfering in each other’s jurisdiction. This conflict may lead to infighting in the community. So, Khalsa Panth is concerned over the moves of both organisations.”

The SGPC manages the affairs of the historic gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, while the ones in Delhi are managed by the DSGMC.

Talking to The Indian Express, the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, said, “We have been working silently on the issue of conversion. We have also brought converted families back to the Sikh fold. But we have not been advertising it as DSGMC is doing because they have to do drama as they have come to Punjab. We are not into drama. SGPC already has mission in Delhi and we are also working there.”

Dhami accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules the Centre, of being allegedly behind the DSGMC’s “aggressive” moves.

“BJP wants to wrest control of SGPC and wants to oust SAD(B) from SGPC. Harmeet Singh Kalka has also become DSGMC member on SAD(B) ticket. DSGMC is working as wing of BJP to attack SGPC. This is why DSGMC is making allegations against SGPC. But SAD(B) and SGPC have always served the interests of Sikhs.”

