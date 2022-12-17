Badals, AAP govt showdown rages over clampdown on Punjab private buses

Private transport services in Punjab, for long a domain of various political interests in the state, is back in the news, with a confrontation breaking out between the ruling AAP and the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over it.

It began with the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s decision not to allow private bus services to Chandigarh, the announcement for which was made by transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who claimed that a “transport mafia” running private buses in the state has caused “immense loss” to the exchequer.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was quick to respond, stating, “We have been into transport business since 1947. In fact, the transport business is connected to us Punjabis across the globe. How can people use the word ‘mafia’ with the age-old profession of Punjabis? I am going to send legal notice to the minister for defaming this profession and the people associated with it. I am also warning the government not to use this word (mafia) again.”

The Badals, like several other politicians in the state, are involved in the transport business, which explains why rival political parties often rake up the private bus service rows to target each other. Apart from the SAD leaders, there are many Congress leaders who are also involved in the business of running buses in the state.

Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, a senior SAD leader and owner of New Deep Bus services said, “Of the total number of buses plying across Punjab, nearly 70 private buses (of various companies) enter Chandigarh. These are AC buses that provide comfort to those customers who can afford travelling in these buses. Together, they alone pay taxes to the state government to the tune of Rs 24-25 crore per annum. And what do the state-owned buses give? They are running into losses because they allow free travel for women in these buses.”

He added, “In 2018, the Congress government wanted to frame a new transport policy aimed at stopping the entry of private buses in the Union Territory, but we went to the High Court to get a stay order, which runs till the first week of February 2023. Hence, as of now, our buses are running as normal. Even if the state government’s new policy, of not allowing our buses entry into the UT, comes into effect, it can only happen after February. And we are already taking a legal opinion on it.”

He added, ‘It is pure vendetta by the AAP government. Let them do their bit. However, we already have reciprocal agreements with the UT administration, as their buses come to Punjab while ours go to the UT. Let’s see what lies ahead.”

Dhillon also said, “The Punjab government has claimed that private buses have caused a huge revenue loss to the state government. But they need to tell as whether they will be able to provide parallel services to customers travelling in these buses? The ones who can afford to pay Rs 600 for a ticket to Chandigarh will not like to travel in non AC buses. This will lead to more traffic on roads as people will use their private cars. In the name of vendetta, aren’t they causing trouble for the masses? Either way, our court stay stands till February, so we’ll bother about such proposals then.”

On June 15, the AAP government had launched government-owned AC bus services from various districts of Punjab to and from T3 at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. The fare was also 50 per cent lower than what private buses were offering. “These services are still going smoothly and customers are availing them,” said a Chandigarh resident, who recently availed this service to go to IGI Airport, New Delhi.

The AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had launched these services jointly with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a mega function in Jalandhar. It had, at the time, not gone down well with Punjab’s electorate, who were irked by what many had then described as Delhi’s “interference” in the affairs of Punjab, though many of them are now enjoying the service.

In November 2021, the then Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, had cancelled the permits of 135 private buses that included 31 owned by the Badals and their relatives, over allegations that their taxes were pending. Then too, Sukhbir Badal had called it “vendetta”, and claimed that they did not have any outstanding taxes. Warring, the minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government, did however claim to have collected more taxes during his short tenure of 3-4 months. In fact, his poll plank was that he had taken on the Badals and collected all outstanding taxes. Warring is one among 18 elected Congress MLAs in the current Vidhan Sabha, and is currently the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

When contacted, Warring said, “The Centre has to grant permission for private buses to enter any UT. During the SAD-BJP government in Punjab, the Centre was mum, as the SAD was an alliance partner, though we had been raising the issue. Even former CM Captain Amarinder Singh didn’t take much efforts on the issue. But when in September 2021 there was change of guard and the Captain left the Congress, the Badals faced the heat. We collected taxes worth Rs 12 crore from them before letting their buses to operate. I also want to ask Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal why he had refused the Congress government in Punjab permission to run buses to the IGI Airport, despite me writing 13 letters to him, but has allowed it since the AAP government came to power in Punjab?”