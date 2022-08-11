Bachchu Kadu: ‘There is a feeling of being insulted… I had told Shinde and Fadnavis to give me a Cabinet ministry’

Updated: August 11, 2022 2:40:10 pm
Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) MLA and former minister in the MVA government, Bachchu Kadu, was among the several Independents and small-party MLAs who switched loyalties to the Eknath Shinde camp in July. On Wednesday, a day after Shinde expanded his Cabinet, inducting nine ministers from the rebel Sena camp and nine from the BJP, Kadu met the CM to express his displeasure at being left out.
Kadu is one of two MLAs of the PJP, a party he set up in 1999. He was Minister of State for Water Resources and also the guardian minister of Akola district in the MVA government.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Kadu says he is disappointed but is still hopeful of finding a berth in the Cabinet. “I am no less capable than those who were made ministers. Where are we falling short that we can’t be seen sitting in that row of ministers?,” he says.
You met the CM. What was the meeting about?
The CM called me and promised me that my name will be there in the next Cabinet expansion. We also spoke about creating a divyang (physically challenged) welfare ministry and that we should include divyang farmers and women whose families are affected by farm suicides in the Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Were you upset about not being included in the Cabinet?
Now that they have promised that we will be inducted in the upcoming Cabinet, there is no resentment as such. But yes, we are disappointed as we were also expecting to be prioritised. We should have also been there in the row of ministers, got the same respect. It’s not that we are not of the status as those who made it to the Cabinet. Allies should also be given respect. Would you be able to form the government without allies and Independents? These MLAs are the ones who helped the BJP and Shinde camp form the government. So they should have been respected. I was the first to be there (to lend support to the Shinde camp) so it’s obvious that I will be disappointed and unhappy if I don’t get inducted.
Are you aware of what transpired before the list of ministers was drawn up?
I don’t know what exactly happened. We were not continuously in touch with them. We just met once and asked for it (induction in Cabinet). Then they assured us that we would be in. We met Devendraji Fadnavis as well as Eknath ji Shinde. In fact they said they would try and accommodate us in the first expansion itself. We thought meeting them once would be enough as there is no major reason to not include our names into the Cabinet… It is possible that there were some who lobbied. We kept low and calm. That’s probably why we were sidelined.
How many Independents or small-party MLAs should have been inducted? Did you have a formula in mind?
In the last government (MVA), there was one Cabinet minister who was an Independent and two Independent and small-party MLAs who were Ministers of State. Shankarrao Gadakh was (Cabinet) minister and myself and Independent MLA Rajendra Yadravkar were MoS.
So are you expecting the same formula?
Yes, I told them to give me a Cabinet ministry. The divyang ministry is happening and I should be made Cabinet minister. I want to work for divyangs.
What is the mood among your supporters?
There is a feeling of being insulted. Our workers went with the Shinde camp even though our ideologies don’t match.
What’s next? There’s talk that you may defect.
No. It’s not like that. Anyway, there are just two-and-a-half years left of the government’s term. We just wish to do some good work for the people, especially for divyangs.
What is the concept of the divyang ministry?
We can create a good model for them (divyangs). A model that ensures that every divyang gets employment. Divyangs lag behind in education, so how can that be improved? In the Paralympic Games, the Indian contingent did well. I have a concept of setting up a university specially for divyangs. There are several such ideas.
Did you speak to Deputy CM Fadnavis on the issue of Cabinet induction?
They all were positive… See, I am no less capable than those whom you (Shinde) made ministers. Where are we falling short that we can’t be seen sitting in that row of ministers? So this has been disturbing me. It is disheartening.
