scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks ‘younger’ Cabinet

Following his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, Supriyo had announced that he would quit politics and also resign as Lok Sabha MP. However, on September 18, 2021, he joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
Updated: August 2, 2022 4:07:36 pm
Babul SupriyoBabul Supriyo (file photo)

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo is likely to be among the ministers to be inducted in the West Bengal government as Mamata Banerjee carries out a reshuffle Wednesday.

Apart from Supriyo, highly placed sources said, Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumder may get a berth, while district leaders Biplab Roy Chowdhury, Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Burman may be inducted as Ministers of State.

Among those already in the ministry, MoS Birbaha Hansda may get Independent charge.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Following his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, Supriyo had announced that he would quit politics and also resign as Lok Sabha MP. However, on September 18, 2021, he joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

He was elected on a TMC ticket from Ballygunge Assembly seat, vacant following the demise of veteran leader and minister Subrata Mukherjee. There has been speculation since that he might be made minister. However, Mamata reportedly was not keen at the time.

On the new ministers, a senior TMC leader said, “Mamata Banerjee wanted a younger Cabinet. That is why younger faces of the party, such as Supriyo, Bhowmik, Chakraborty, may be inducted.”

The leader added: “Our second in command and all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also wants to bring young faces in the new Cabinet, and that will be implemented. He also wanted to bring leaders like Babul Supriyo, Partha Bhowmik to the front.”

District leaders are going to be picked to counter the charge that the TMC Ministry has though its 11 years been Kolkata-centric.

Among the sitting ministers, there is likely to be a reshuffle in portfolios. According to sources, senior leaders and ministers Malay Ghatak and Manas Bhunia may get more responsibility, whereas that of Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya may be decreased. Soumen Mahapatra had become a district unit president and so may be dropped from the Cabinet.

Following Monday’s Cabinet meeting, Mamata had announced that she would include four-five new faces in Wednesday’s reshuffle. “Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey passed away. Partha da (Partha Chatterjee) is in jail. They held important departments like panchayat, industry, consumer affairs and many more. I cannot handle more pressure. In their absence, who will look after these departments? So, I have to include new faces. Some leaders will also be sent to the party organisation.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:59:00 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement