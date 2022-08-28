scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Among favourites to succeed Nalin Kateel, whose term ends on Sunday, are Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, state energy minister Sunil Kumar Karkala, and former state minister Arvind Limbavalli.

Yediyurappa is now back at the forefront of BJP affairs in the state since being appointed to the 11-member Parliamentary Board. (File)

A series of meetings former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held in Delhi with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and national organisation secretary B L Santhosh, on Friday is expected to have a bearing on the BJP’s decision on a new party president in Karnataka. Incumbent state BJP chief Nalin Kateel’s three-year term ends on Sunday.

Among the favourites to succeed Kateel are Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, a former associate of Yediyurappa; BJP national general secretary C T Ravi; state energy minister Sunil Kumar Karkala; and former state minister Arvind Limbavalli.

Although Yediyurappa denied that the issue of the next Karnataka BJP chief cropped up during the discussions with the leadership, it is considered to be a pressing matter in the run-up to the Assembly polls next year. A year after being ejected from the CM’s post in July 2021, Yediyurappa has recently been rehabilitated by being included in the BJP Parliamentary Board, which is the party’s highest decision-making body. The party’s state unit in the southern state is now up against strong negative sentiments towards Kateel.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Kateel is said to have been backed by Santhosh when he took charge of the state unit. He was at the receiving end of the anger of right-wing workers on July 27 following the murder of a BJP youth leader in Dakshina Kannada district. In recent weeks the state BJP chief has also faced criticism on social media for his alleged inefficacy as a party leader and MP from Dakshina Kannada. Sources in the party said that the change of guard at the top of the state unit was inevitable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Prime Minister Modi is set to address a rally in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada on September 2. This comes at a time when Kateel’s popularity on his home turf has hit an all-time low. The change in the state BJP leadership is expected to happen around the time of the PM’s visit. “The party will decide on it and I will not break my head about it,”’ Yediyurappa said in New Delhi on Friday when asked about the prospects of a new state BJP president.

He added, “I spoke to Nadda ji and told him to dedicate more time to the state and travel around to bring the party to power. He has said that he will give time to the state. The September 2 program of the PM in Mangaluru is something we want to be held in a big manner. PM, Nadda ji, and Amit Shah ji will give more time to Karnataka. I have discussed the Karnataka political situation and the party situation in detail with Nadda ji and I requested him to come frequently to Karnataka since we are facing elections within eight months and we must win the elections.”

Denying that the purpose of his visit was to discuss who will take over from Kateel, the former Karnataka CM said, “When I have been given a new responsibility, I think it is my duty to meet all of them and hold discussions. The directions and advice they give will be taken and implemented.”

Advertisement

Importance of Yediyurappa

Since Kateel succeeded Yediyurappa as the party president in 2019, the former CM drifted away from the party. He is now back at the forefront of BJP affairs in the state since being appointed to the 11-member Parliamentary Board, which also has Santhosh, on August 17.

On the day he was appointed to the BJP national panel, Yediyurappa returned to the party office. In the three years (2019 to 2022) he was away from mainstream party organisation activities, Yediyurappa visited the party office only to attend meetings if he was invited.

On August 4, in the first sign that the BJP would be falling back again on Yediyurappa to guide it in Karnataka, Amit Shah flew down to Bengaluru and held meetings with BJP leaders, including a 20-minute discussion with Yediyurappa, on the party’s strategies for the Assembly polls. In his Independence Day speech, Yediyurappa announced that Karnataka BJP would contest the elections under collective leadership and would not project any leader.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:49:59 pm
Next Story

BJP chief JP Nadda in Tripura for two-day visit, to meet tribal leaders and ally IPFT, address public meeting

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial dedicated to earthquake victims
Gujarat

Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial dedicated to earthquake victims

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'
Asia Cup

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement