Azad launches ‘Democratic Azad Force’ party, says no enemies, only opponents in politics

Appealing to the people of both Jammu and Kashmir to break the artificial walls being raised between them, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday floated his own party, the Democratic Azad Force.

Azad also released his party flag with three strips in different colours—mustard, white and dark blue. Speaking to reporters, Azad said the mustard colour in the party flag means creativity, power to think and unity in diversity, while white stands for peace and brotherhood.

The dark blue in the flag represents open space and freedom to think and tolerance and imagination as deep as the sea and as high as the sky, he added.

The senior leader appealed to the people of both divisions to break the walls being raised between them saying they are dependent on each other. In this context, he pointed out that during the annual darbar move, the arrival of people from Kashmir used to boost business activities in Jammu. After the abrogation of Article 370, the industry in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua was hit hard as the products manufactured in these places used to have a market in the Kashmir Valley, he also noted.

Azad also said they have no competition with any political party. “We will speak about our own policies and programmes and let others do their own and leave everything to the people who are the ultimate masters in politics,” he added.

Pointing out that political opponents are not enemies, he called for drawing a line between “enemies and political opponents”. “Like us, they too have a right to propagate their own policies and programmes and in a democracy, it is for the people to choose any of them.”

He also appealed to people to give priority to the movement of fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir to elsewhere in the country. As the fruits have shorter shelf life, these trucks should be given priority to move for a period as it is given to ambulances.

He also sought compensation for the people of Jammu for the damage caused to their crops during rain and flash floods.