scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Azad launches ‘Democratic Azad Force’ party, says no enemies, only opponents in politics

Azad appeals to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to break the "artificial walls raised between them”.

Veteran politiciam Ghulam Nabi Azad, who retired from Rajya Sabha early this year, said that they have no competition with any political party. (Express photo)

Appealing to the people of both Jammu and Kashmir to break the artificial walls being raised between them, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday floated his own party, the Democratic Azad Force.

Azad also released his party flag with three strips in different colours—mustard, white and dark blue. Speaking to reporters, Azad said the mustard colour in the party flag means creativity, power to think and unity in diversity, while white stands for peace and brotherhood.

The dark blue in the flag represents open space and freedom to think and tolerance and imagination as deep as the sea and as high as the sky, he added.

The senior leader appealed to the people of both divisions to break the walls being raised between them saying they are dependent on each other. In this context, he pointed out that during the annual darbar move, the arrival of people from Kashmir used to boost business activities in Jammu. After the abrogation of Article 370, the industry in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua was hit hard as the products manufactured in these places used to have a market in the Kashmir Valley, he also noted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

Azad also said they have no competition with any political party. “We will speak about our own policies and programmes and let others do their own and leave everything to the people who are the ultimate masters in politics,” he added.

Pointing out that political opponents are not enemies, he called for drawing a line between “enemies and political opponents”. “Like us, they too have a right to propagate their own policies and programmes and in a democracy, it is for the people to choose any of them.”

He also appealed to people to give priority to the movement of fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir to elsewhere in the country. As the fruits have shorter shelf life, these trucks should be given priority to move for a period as it is given to ambulances.

Advertisement

He also sought compensation for the people of Jammu for the damage caused to their crops during rain and flash floods.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:25:59 pm
Next Story

Mamata Banerjee paints Goddess Durga’s eyes; know more about the ‘Chokkhu Daan’ ritual

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement