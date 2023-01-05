Ram temple will be ready on Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah’s message to Rahul Gandhi

A day after Ram temple votaries in Ayodhya backed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, targeting the Congress leader, announced that the

Ram temple will be ready on January 1, 2024.

This is the first time that a date has been announced publicly for the opening of the temple under construction in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in Sabroom in Tripura where Assembly elections are due in March, Shah criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the temple issue and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting its construction.

“From the time Babur destroyed it and left, from the time the country gained Independence, these Congress people got it embroiled in courts – Sessions Court, High Court, Supreme Court, again Sessions Court. Modiji came. One morning, the Supreme Court order came. Modiji performed the bhoomipujan for Ram Lalla’s temple and the construction work began,” he said.

“Friends, I have come to tell you one thing. In the 2019 elections, I was president of the party (BJP) and Rahul Baba was president of the Congress. Rahul Baba would say everyday ‘mandir wahin banayenge, tithi nahin batayenge (will build a temple there but will not tell you the date).”

#WATCH | Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts…After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple…Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024: Union Home minister Amit Shah in Tripura pic.twitter.com/d7lZ8eegwS — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

“Rahul Baba kaan khol kar sun lo, Sabroom walon aap bhi ticket kara lo (Listen, Rahul Baba, and people of Sabroom, book your tickets): On January 1, 2024, you will find a grand Ram temple ready in Ayodhya,” he said.

Flagging off the Sabroom segment of the BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatra, Shah said the BJP government has just shown a “trailer” of development in Tripura, and “the picture is still left”.

He appealed to people to repose faith in Modi’s development model and promised to make Tripura the “most prosperous state” among small states in the country in the next five years.

Advertisement

Targeting the Congress, he said Pakistani intruders would often cross the border and kill Indian soldiers during the 10 years when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Ever since the BJP came to power, firm replies were given for the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, he said.

The BJP yatra started from Dharmanagar in north Tripura and Sabroom in the south. It will cover 1,000 km across all 60 Assembly constituencies over 8 days and include 200 meetings, 100 padyatras and 50 road shows.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the ‘Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s change) slogan of 2018 (which ended Left Front rule in the state) was based on faith in good governance, which was delivered in the last five years. “Our government delivered good governance with support from the Centre. We are confident the BJP will return to power in all 60 seats,” he said.