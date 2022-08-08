scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Ayodhya list of ‘illegal colonisers’: From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-legislator

Mayor Upadhyay and MLA Gupta have, however, denied the allegations and charged “foul play” in the list of land deal “offenders” released by the Authority.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
August 8, 2022 6:14:32 pm
(From left) Ayodhya City Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, sitting MLA from Sadar constituency Ved Prakash Gupta and former legislator from Milkipur constituency Gorakhnath Baba. (Images: Facebook)

Ayodhya city Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the district’s Sadar constituency Ved Prakash Gupta and former party legislator from Milkipur Gorakhnath Baba are among the 40 persons named by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) as “illegal colonisers” of land plots building infrastructure in such land in the temple town.

Upadhyay and Gupta were among more than a dozen buyers of land parcels in Ayodhya investigated by The Indian Express on December 22 last year, who included local MLAs, close relatives of bureaucrats who served in the district, and local revenue officials whose job was to authenticate land transactions.

Ved Prakash Gupta

The second-term BJP MLA from Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta, 74, belongs to Khurja in Bulandshahr but moved to Ayodhya several years back and set up a business there. He has been a franchised dealer of a motor manufacturing giant that makes heavy vehicles like trucks and tractors. He also has commercial properties in Ayodhya. Gupta had been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. In Ayodhya, he held the position of the city president of the Vyapar Mandal (traders association) and later became its state president.

Gupta started his political innings with the BJP but later joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) and contested his first Assembly election in 2002 as the SP nominee from the Ayodhya constituency but finished third. Sources in the BJP said that when Gupta was with the SP, he was the national president of the Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha. In 2012, he contested from the constituency on the BSP ticket but lost again.

Ahead of the 2017 UP Assembly elections, Gupta joined the BJP. As the BJP candidate, he again contested from Ayodhya and finally won. Despite a perceived anti-incumbency against him, the saffron party trusted him in the 2022 Assembly polls too and gave him ticket – and he won garnering 49.04 per cent votes polled as compared to his 49.56 per cent vote share in the 2017 polls. Gupta also runs Jaipuria School in Ayodhya.

Rishikesh Upadhyay

The 43-year-old BJP leader, Rishikesh Upadhyay, is Ayodhya’s first Mayor elected in December 2017. He had joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and became an active member of the Sangh in Ayodhya. Upadhyay had also been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS’ students wing. In 1995, the Sangh deputed him to the BJP, where he worked for the establishment and expansion of the party’s youth wing BJYM. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he had sought the BJP ticket for the Ayodhya seat and sources said that his name was also considered among the probables, but finally the party picked Ved Prakash Gupta who had then defected to it fold from the BSP. The saffron party however assured Upadhyay of a “respectable political position in future”. After a few months, on the suggestion of local RSS functionaries, the BJP fielded Upadhyay in the Mayoral election, which he won by securing 44,642 votes. His rival and SP nominee Gulsan Bindu, a transgender, got 41,041 votes in this poll.

Upadhyay runs a post-graduate college in Ayodhya and is known as an educationist. He is also known in BJP circles for his keen interest in astrology.

Gorakhnath Baba

Former BJP MLA from the Milkipur (SC-reserved) in Ayodhya district, Gorakhnath Baba, 37, started his political career with the BJP and was elected as the party MLA in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 2022 elections, the BJP again fielded him from Milkipur but he lost against veteran SP leader Awadhesh Prasad, registering a two per cent decline in his vote share as compared to 2017.

An arts graduate, Gorakhnath has been engaged in the property business, according to local BJP sources. Two days before his name appeared in the list of “illegal colonisers” released by the ADA, Gorakhnath had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the proposal of setting up of power sub-stations and other development projects in Milkipur.

A day before the Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy CM on June 30, Gorakhnath had on his Twitter handle run an online poll on the reasons behind the formation of a BJP government in Maharashtra.

