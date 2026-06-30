Can VHP campaign to free temples survive Ram Temple ‘theft’ row? Concern grows

The recent alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has triggered fresh concerns within the Sangh Parivar about the long-running campaign of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to liberate Hindu temples from government control.

While the VHP has officially maintained that the alleged theft will not derail its efforts, several voices within the broader Sangh ecosystem believe the campaign has suffered a significant setback.

“Abhi to lagta hai, yah abhiyan khatai mein pad gaya hai (it seems like the campaign has derailed),” remarked a senior VHP leader, suggesting the movement is currently caught in a dilemma.

The VHP has consistently highlighted the issue of government interference in temple affairs. In a resolution passed during its Board of Trustees meeting in Faridabad on July 17-18, 2021, the organisation urged the Centre “to enact a legislation handing over Hindu temples and religious institutions to Hindu society”.

The resolution emphasised that devotees offer donations according to their capacity to support religious, educational, health, and social activities run by temples, and stressed that “temples should not be treated as government property”.

VHP functionaries and religious leaders associated with it have often cited substantial financial figures to underscore their demand. At the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 24, 2025, Avdheshanand Giri claimed that donations worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore from temples were flowing into government coffers.

In July last year, the VHP’s Governing Council meeting in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, reiterated that temples must be managed by Hindus and their funds used exclusively for the benefit of Hindu society.

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VHP president Alok Kumar told The Indian Express that the organisation remains undeterred. “We have already held meetings with Governors and chief ministers of several states. The next course of action will be decided in the Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for July 19-20 in Delhi,” he said.

Deeper concerns

However, some senior RSS pracharaks closely involved in the Ram Temple movement expressed deeper worries. One key strategist from Uttar Pradesh noted, “The latest episode in Ayodhya has weakened the ‘free Hindu temples’ campaign. Our failure to properly manage offerings and donations at the Ram Temple has exposed shortcomings in selecting the right people for the job. We must restore people’s faith before pushing ahead.”

Another pracharak described the alleged theft as “a big setback,” adding, “Ram Janmabhoomi is not just any temple. If we have failed here, people will naturally question our ability to manage other temples. But please don’t forget that government-managed temples also have such allegations. The fact is that those temples, from time to time, have suffered more mismanagement of funds and other related allegations.”

However, despite the concerns, the VHP plans to intensify its outreach by meeting legislators across the country to build support for its demand. One VHP leader involved in the “free temple campaign” struck a note of cautious optimism: “It is a setback, but people’s memory is short. Even after these allegations, offerings, donations, and devotee footfall in Ayodhya have not declined. In a few months, this will be forgotten.”

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Contrarian view

A contrasting view came from another office-bearer, who stressed the need for swift action: “We must restore public faith urgently. The next few months are critical. The FIR registered in Ayodhya should be investigated promptly and tried in a fast-track court. Everything depends on how effectively we rebuild trust.”

The country is estimated to have around 10 lakh temples, though no official comprehensive count exists. While most are small and community-managed, the administration of major temples has long been contentious, with many governed by state-specific legislation that places them under government control.

A few years ago, a committee headed by Swami Parmatmananda, General Secretary of the All India Acharya Sabha, was formed with representation from various organisations, including the VHP, to address these issues.

The Ayodhya controversy has now brought renewed focus on whether the VHP can overcome this challenge and sustain momentum for its flagship temple liberation campaign. There were conferences organised in this regard, of which a few were attended by former RSS sarkaryavah Bhaiyaji Joshi.