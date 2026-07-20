At Opposition meet, Congress isolated on paper leaks before conceding

The meeting of Opposition parties on Monday saw all parties, except the Congress, pushing to raise the issue of paper leaks and the march to Parliament by protesters from Jantar Mantar in both Houses.

The parties also decided to continue disrupting proceedings in both Houses on Tuesday over issues such as the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple and paper leaks.

Sources told The Indian Express that while the Congress wanted to focus only on the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, other parties insisted that the Opposition also take up the issue of paper leaks and the march by protesters from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. The Congress eventually agreed. The meeting was held in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber.