At junction of their new paths, Prashant Kishor meets Nitish Kumar

DAYS AFTER their public dismissal of each other, political strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening. While Kishor did not comment, and Nitish played down the meeting as a “courtesy call”, the surprise development has set political circles abuzz, given the history between the two, and the future both are seeking for themselves.

In a fortnight from now, on October 2, Kishor is set to start a Bihar padyatra, seen as a precursor to his formal plunge into electoral politics. He wants to offer the state “alternative politics”, he says.

Nitish, meanwhile, has again shrugged off ties with the BJP, and now in the Mahagathbandhan camp, has been talking of fighting the saffron party tooth and nail. And, should the chips fall right (and the Opposition parties fall in), hopes of leading that fight.

Confirming the meeting with Kishor, Nitish said Wednesday: “Anyone can meet me. It was a courtesy meeting.”

Asked if Kishor could rejoin him, the CM said: “There is no such thing, you may speak to him.” After working as the JD(U) poll strategist in the 2015 Assembly polls, Kishor had gone on to join the party, and was straightaway inducted as vice-president by Nitish.

A JD(U) leader pointed out that Kishor would have a much smoother stint in the party this time, should he return to it. “Nitish Kumar has planned a well-defined role for Prashant this time. With R C P Singh no longer a part of the JD(U), there will be no ego clashes, and Kishor can chart out his Bihar plan for Nitish,” the leader said.

He noted that Kishor also fit in with Nitish’s bigger plans. “The JD(U) would want Kishor to work for it for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.”

However, another JD(U) leader played down the possibility. “If Prashant Kishor rejoins the JD(U), he will never be able to attempt ‘alternative politics’ in Bihar. No one will trust him.”

Asked about his sharp rebuke when asked about Kishor during his recent visit to Delhi – as a person who “did not know ABC of Bihar” and was out of touch with the state – Nitish demurred: “It was only in response to the type of questions media people ask.”

Kishor had reacted to this saying that if Nitish Kumar knew A to Z, why was he talking about giving 10 lakh jobs 17 years after becoming CM. “If Nitish Kumar gives 10 lakh jobs in one year, I will withdraw my campaign and join hands with him,” he said.

With Kishor not available, a member of his team Wednesday said: “Since he is all set to undertake the long padyatra, he met the CM as a matter of courtesy… No political meaning should be read into it… A CM can meet anyone he wants to see… Kishor’s padyatra will go on as planned.”

Incidentally, another visitor to Nitish on Tuesday evening was Pawan Verma, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP, who had been expelled from the party in January 2020, like Kishor.

Sources said Verma was instrumental in Kishor’s meeting with Nitish. A JD(U) leader said the former diplomat was “trying to further his politics” with this.