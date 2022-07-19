At 29, Hardik looks to regain salience as he scrambles to find feet in BJP

One-and-a-half months after he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Congress on a bitter note, the Patidar quota stir leader, Hardik Patel, who turns 29 Wednesday, seems to be struggling to get a toehold in the saffron party.

All eyes in Gujarat political circles are now on Hardik’s prospects in his new stint with a section of state BJP leaders claiming that he will be sidelined in the party.

On his part, Hardik said that such an assessment could not be made in such a short period, asserting that he will prove his worth to the party.

Hardik had joined the BJP on June 2 in the presence of Gujarat party president C R Paatil and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel at Shree Kamalam, the state party headquarters. He had then said he would work as a “small soldier” or “squirrel” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, however, he has not been seen at most party events, although he has remained active on social media.

Speaking with The Indian Express about his innings with the BJP so far, Hardik said, “I am enjoying my stint with the BJP. So far, I have not been given any responsibility by the party. But I have been meeting party workers in different parts (of Gujarat) and enjoying it.”

On the BJP still not giving him any responsibility, Hardik said, “It has just been over a month (since I joined the BJP). I worked in the Congress without any post for one year. It is not necessary that I should get a post… I am concerned with work. And that work I have been doing. I have been attending various political, social and religious programmes.”

Gujarat BJP circles are however abuzz with claims that Hardik would be “relegated to the margins of political insignificance”.

A BJP insider clued in the politics around various 2015 agitations and induction of some of their leading lights, such as Hardik and Alpesh Thakor, into the party, said: “Hardik has been inducted only to silence an anti-BJP voice and to prove that ultimately the party prevails over its critics.”

The insider also said, “Our party is not going to give him much importance. Take the example of our state executive meeting held in Surat recently. Two former Congress leaders inducted into BJP – ex-Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar and ex-Leader of Opposition in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Dinesh Sharma – were special invitees, while Hardik was not invited to it. It is (kind of) a political statement made by the party.”

Hardik is, however, unfazed over such dire projections about his future with the BJP. “How can it be decided like that (so early) politically. It is just over a month since I joined the party. In such a short period how can it be said that I will be given (the responsibility) or not. It’s a matter of time. If you work and have merit, you will certainly get responsibility. If you don’t work and don’t have merit, you won’t get responsibility,” he said.

“I will prove my worth. I must do it. If you don’t prove your worth and expect responsibility on the ground that ‘I am a big leader’, it does not work like that. And such political responsibility cannot be sought as well. Wherever I have been, I have never sought responsibility. Party can give it, you should not demand it. I have (also) been serving people through a non-government organisation (NGO).”

On his birthday on Wednesday, an NGO Hardik is associated with, Jan Sevashram Trust, is organising a free eye check-up camp in his native Viramgam taluka, where free spectacles will be distributed to the needy. A religious function, Jan Ashirvad Sammelan, will be also be organised to mark the occasion.

Sharing Hardik’s optimism about his prospects, a senior state BJP office-bearer said, “The idea that Hardik has been inducted into the party and dumped is misplaced. He is certainly not dumped. When you are a new entrant, then you have to exhibit the virtue of patience. It is very important to show patience. Narhari Amin (ex-deputy CM in the erstwhile Congress government and current BJP MP) had to show patience for eight long years before the party rewarded him,” adding that “The party will naturally check your loyalty, how you are cooperating with its strategy before giving any responsibility. If you are given an undue importance, then there could be discontent within the party ranks.”

Another BJP functionary said, “I think Hardik still holds considerable influence in Patidar- dominated region of Saurashtra. And he will certainly be utilised by the party to make up for the deficit of Patidar votes it suffered in 2017 Assembly elections.”

A close aide of Hardik said, “For Hardik, he really will have to prove his worth. He is aware that if he does not prove himself then many people (within BJP) are eager to write him off. In the upcoming Assembly elections, he may be asked to contest on a very difficult seat.”