Assembly election results today, all eyes on Bengal

For both the BJP and the Opposition, the election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala on Monday carry the potential of causing a churn within the parties themselves as well as reshaping the contours of national politics, with the impact of the verdicts likely to be felt far beyond the boundaries of the states.

If the projections of most of the exit polls prove to be accurate, the BJP is likely to edge past the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. That will be a big success for the party’s attempts to reinforce itself as the most dominant pan-regional force in the East, where it is already in power in Odisha and Bihar. The party is expected to win Assam with a resounding mandate, as per the pollsters, while down South, its attempts to establish itself as a serious force may continue as actor Vijay’s TVK is expected to undercut its momentum in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the party is navigating a triangular contest dominated by the traditional rivalry between the Left and the Congress-led UDF and may not make much headway, according to the projections.

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Despite many pollsters claiming that the TMC’s 15-year rule in Bengal may come to an end, senior BJP leaders are being circumspect as no survey has indicated a clean sweep or massive anti-incumbency, with most projecting a close contest.

Some BJP strategists who were actively involved in electioneering in West Bengal, however, emphasised the party had “turned the corner” in the state. “The party, with our systematic campaign and meticulous planning, has managed to get over the hump. The call for poriborton (change) has taken root in people’s minds. The voters have accepted us as the alternative and we could see that on the ground. At the small meetings and roadshows, the expressions on their faces were welcoming. They were no longer passive. It was very clear that we are no longer viewed as outsiders. We have no doubt that we will be able to inflict deep cracks in (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee’s citadel if not ensure her fall,” said one of the party’s star campaigners.

A victory will be an affirmation of the BJP’s strategy in its quest to be a truly pan-India party and will be the biggest feather in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s cap (he has set a target of winning 170 seats in the 294-member House).

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A loss, however, will lead to questions about the party’s strategy and whether it did enough to strengthen its grassroots network to take on the TMC and shed the tag of party of “outsiders”. The party will then be forced to return to the drawing board and recalibrate yet again. A loss will force the BJP to evaluate if its state leadership is up to the task or if it has to find other faces in future battles against the TMC.

BJP and South

Down South, the BJP may have to hunker down for a much longer journey. In Tamil Nadu, which has alternated between the two Dravidian majors, the DMK is projected to storm back to power. If the TVK emerges as a significant force, it will threaten the existence of the main Opposition party, AIADMK, and will be bad news for the BJP, which has been struggling to take off in the state despite its acceptability somewhat increasing in recent years.

However, in the likelihood that the TVK has the numbers and a sizable vote share, the BJP will likely make a play to get Viay on its side. A good showing by the TVK could mean that the new party has dented the BJP’s support among the youth, women, and the middle class. While the party will have to rethink its strategy in such a scenario, it has also started exploring the possibility of stitching a new coalition in the post-poll scenario.

Before the elections, the BJP had kept open the possibility of striking an alliance or reaching an understanding with Vijay, which may have inadvertently helped the actor’s party be seen as the most formidable alternative to the DMK-led alliance. The decision to join forces with the AIADMK again, however, dampened the chances of an alliance with Vijay.

In Kerala, where many pollsters have given the NDA a maximum of five seats, the party is still likely to remain a marginal player despite the intense campaign. In a state where it had just one MLA a decade ago, anything more will be progress. However, the party will have to reframe its narrative to expand beyond isolated pockets of support.

Litmus test for Opposition

For the Opposition, May 4 is a crucial test for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, two powerful regional satraps whose win or loss could trigger a churn in the Opposition ranks, now led informally by the Congress.

Banerjee, Stalin, and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan have been at the forefront of non-Congress CMs who have confronted the BJP-led Centre over decisions that they believe affected states directly or indirectly. A defeat for all three will significantly deprive the Opposition of key voices in the national political arena. A victory, on the other hand, could have a bearing on the Opposition space in national politics as Banerjee and Stalin remain the key counterweights to the Congress in the INDIA bloc.

A fourth straight victory for Banerjee could trigger a leadership churn in the bloc. The TMC chief has not been on good terms with Congress and the strain deepened after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s personal attacks during the Bengal campaign. His remarks did not sit well with TMC and several regional INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, JMM’s Hemant Soren (both allies of the Congress in their states), and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, reflecting widening faultlines within the INDIA bloc.

The ties between the Congress and the DMK, which were earlier smooth, have also come under strain. Tejashwi and Kejriwal campaigned alongside Stalin but the CM did not share the stage with Gandhi.

Almost all exit polls have projected an advantage for the Congress in Kerala and a rout in Assam, two states where the Grand Old Party was the main challenger to the incumbent. Since 2014, the Congress has won just eight Assembly elections on its own and desperately needs a win under its belt.