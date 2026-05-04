Election Results 2026 Analysis Live Updates: Bengal’s paradigm shift, Kerala’s UDF hopes, Tamil Nadu’s Vijay factor — how outcomes will impact nation

As counting of votes starts in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the fate of over 8,800 candidates hangs in balance, and so does the states’ future.

Assembly Election Results 2026 Analysis Live Updates: After high-octane campaigns leading to fierce showdowns across four states and a Union Territory, the wait for the results is now over: at 8 am, as the strong rooms open and the EVMs are unsealed one by one, the counting centres will go buzzing, with early trends trickling in.

What pollsters predicted: As counting of votes starts in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, the fate of over 8,800 candidates hangs in balance, and so does the states’ future. With exit polls suggesting a saffron surge in West Bengal and an edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, these two states now stand on the precipice of a paradigm shift. Assam and Tamil Nadu, however, look poised to retain the incumbents – the BJP-led and the DMK-led alliances, respectively – in power, with a close watch on Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) – a disruptive factor for the DMK-AIADMK duopoly in the southern state. In the predictions for Puducherry, the NDA appeared to hold a clear edge.

Story continues below this ad What the outcomes could mean: Among the four states and a UT that went to the polls, Kerala remains the key battlefield, with the Congress in pole position leading an alliance. A UDF victory there will not only mean maintaining the tradition of “alternating” power with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but also indicate a consolidation of minority votes against an alleged CPI(M)-BJP “deal” to keep the Congress at bay. On the other hand, the BJP’s win in Bengal would signify a major breach into the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s south Bengal bastions. Live Updates May 4, 2026 06:19 AM IST Election Results 2026 Analysis Live Updates: Welcome to Assembly Election Results Analysis Live blog Hello! Welcome to the Assembly Election analysis blog. As the counting begins at 8 am sharp today, check this space for real-time analysis of the trends trickling in. Stay tuned!

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