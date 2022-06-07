Assam hill council polls: BJP has the edge; Cong, tribal parties go for broke

Even before 26 seats of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) go to vote Wednesday, the results, many say, are a foregone conclusion.

The ruling BJP’s resources, organisational strength, and the fact that it heads the state government (autonomous councils tend to vote for the party in power in the state) give the party a definite edge in the election to one of Assam’s oldest tribal councils under the Sixth Schedule.

Yet, elections to the KAAC will see a flurry of parties fight it out on June 8 — from the Congress to the newly formed All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), from old player Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The KAAC (earlier called the Mikir Hills District Council), headquartered at Diphu, was formed in 1952. Under its jurisdiction are the two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, covering four Assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency (Diphu).

The Congress ruled KAAC from 2001 to 2015, but after the BJP formed its first government in Assam in 2016, most of the council’s executive members (EMs), including chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, defected to the ruling party the same year. When the BJP won a “historic” 24 of the 26 seats in the 2017 KAAC elections, it had already been ruling the council for almost a year, courtesy the defections.

BJP’s aggressive campaign pitch

In the lead up to the KAAC polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP’s top brass have led an aggressive campaign in the two hill districts, holding at least 18 rallies — unlike any campaign for a tribal council before.

Speaking to reporters on the last day of campaigning, Sarma said the KAAC was a stepping stone to the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency. “If you win KAAC, you win Diphu,” Sarma said, adding that it was “also important to connect with our Karbi brothers”.

While some say Sarma’s aggressive campaigning for the KAAC is just a reflection of the BJP “wanting to have it all”, others point out that it is part of an attempt at “damage control” after the ticket distribution.

“At least 10 sitting members — many of them old BJP hands — have been dropped, and new, younger players have been given tickets. The high-decibel campaign may help placate the loyalists of those who have been dropped,” said an observer from Diphu.

A BJP politician said the disquiet over the ticket distribution was unlikely to disturb the overall results in favour of the BJP, and it was “normal” for all parties to change candidates because of “anti-incumbency.”

The challengers

Observers said that while it could be difficult to upstage the BJP in the council, the second and third place are up for grabs.

Edged out of the council in 2017, the Congress, as it diminishes in Assam, is trying to regain a lost bastion by contesting all 26 seats.

Also banking on its old track record, the ASDC, which had first contested and won the 1989 KAAC elections, is hoping to bag more than a few seats. Formed in the 1980s to demand an ‘autonomous state’ under Article 244(A) of the Constitution (which allows for creation of an ‘autonomous state’ within Assam in certain tribal areas), the ASDC is contesting 17 of the 26 seats. In 1989, when the party recorded a historic win, it bagged 22 out of 26 seats, edging out the Congress. But the party split in the following years.

“This is the first time we are fighting as a united front since then,” said ASDC’s Daniel Teron. In its reunited avatar, the party has been able to get its old symbol (that of a boy and a girl) back, and is hoping it will work its 1989 magic. Teron added that the party had approached the Congress and the APHLC to form a “united front against the BJP”, but both refused.

Angtong Ingti Kathar, spokesperson of the APHLC, a new formation which says it is focusing on tribal-oriented issues, said they refused the partnership with the ASDC since they could not agree on some issues. “APHLC has two main objectives: a corrected voter list for the Karbi areas under the Sixth Schedule, with only tribal names, as well as 244(A),” he said.

Observers said that their “tribal-specific” focus may help woo voters in tribal-majority constituencies. Since the party is not formally registered with the Election Commission of India, all 26 candidates are contesting as Independents.

Then there is the AAP, which is trying to get a foothold in Assam. The party admits its chances are “difficult” in the 10 seats they are contesting. “It is our first time in an autonomous council in Assam,” said AAP’s national council member and the leader in charge of its affairs in Assam, Rajesh Sharma. “We do not know how much of our campaign will convert to votes, but we have given it our best shot, focusing on issues that affect the common man, such as drinking water problems,” he said.