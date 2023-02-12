Rajasthan LoP, BJP’s Mewar anchor: Why Gulab Chand Kataria was made Assam Governor

The appointment of Rajasthan’s Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria as the Governor of Assam on Sunday effectively removes him from the race for the Chief Minister’s post should the BJP return to power after the Assembly elections later this year.

The move was not anticipated in the political circles and came during the ongoing Budget session in the state. The debate on CM Ashok Gehlot’s Budget has also yet to begin. While the 78-year-old is still very active in the Assembly, his age could be the primary factor behind the decision. Second, there is a growing list of BJP leaders who nurse CM ambitions in Rajasthan, with Kataria being one of them. This has now been addressed “honourably”. With elections scheduled later this year, the BJP has taken its first step in setting its divided Rajasthan house in order.

In 2012, nursing Chief Ministerial aspirations, Kataria announced a 28-day Lok Jagran Yatra in the Mewar region. Raje, however, threatened to quit the party along with dozens of loyalist MLAs and Kataria called off his yatra. Asked about it later, Kataria said he nursed no such aspirations. To prevent any losses to the party then, he said, “I withdrew my yatra within a second. We come from Sangh and our aim is not to go after a seat, but to work for the nation.”

The 78-year-old Kataria is an eight-time MLA and one of the tallest leaders in the state at present. He has his roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and wields influence in the Mewar region of south Rajasthan.

Following the announcement, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders extended their greetings. The announcement was a surprise for Kataria too. Talking to journalists, he said, “I had no knowledge. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) did indeed talk to me the day before on a call, inquiring how I am doing and how the Assembly is functioning. But there was no talk beyond that. I got to know about it from the media. Honestly, I came out after offering prayers and your phone calls started coming…then I asked for the authorised letter.”

Kataria is known for being plain-spoken and has the image of an honest politician. What he is also known for is getting carried away in the flow of his “impassioned” speeches, which have often landed him and the party in trouble.

At a booth-level workers’ meeting in Churu in 2016, Kataria, then the Home Minister in the Raje government, used a derogatory word as he referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a comparison between the former PM and Narendra Modi. As the crowd cheered on, Kataria said then US President Barack Obama himself went to receive Modi at the airport during a visit, while an “aira gaira nathu gaira (ordinary)” minister would earlier receive Singh.

Kataria was quick to apologise. He told The Indian Express then that he “realises” that the word was “inappropriate”. Citing his addresses in the state Assembly, he said has a few “slips” when he is in the “flow”.

In 2017, following the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, Kataria was under fire from social activists for saying that “both sides are at fault” and for defending cow vigilantes. “Gau rakshaks try to stop them as per the law. Stopping them is not a sin, but taking the law in their own hands is a crime,” he said.

In January 2019, he raked up the “love jihad” conversation and said, “People are deserting their homes to save their children and their daughters… What is this love jihad, don’t you understand? Why are our daughters running away with those repairing punctures? What is this drama? Understand it.”

The same year, during the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission censured him for his hate speech at a public meeting near Udaipur. More recently, during the campaign for a bypoll in April 2021, Kataria said, “Our ancestors fought for a thousand years. Did a mad dog bite Maharana Pratap that he left his capital and home, and roamed the hillocks while crying? For whom did he go? Don’t you understand anything?” The Congress slammed the statement and the Rajput Karni Sena protested against them. Kataria has also made communally-charged remarks in the past.

In 2013, the CBI indicted Kataria in a chargesheet in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. The BJP had then termed it a “conspiracy” and stood with Kataria. Kataria was let off in the case in 2015.

Kataria was first elected on a Janata Party ticket from Udaipur in 1977. In 1980, he was re-elected from the seat on a BJP ticket. In 1985, he lost to Girija Vyas of Congress by 1.93 per cent votes. In 1989, he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Udaipur.

Four years later, Kataria again became an MLA and went on to stay as one for the next three decades. In 1993 and 1998, he was elected from Badi Sadri. He has been winning the Udaipur seat since 2003. He held several positions in the BJP from the 1980s onwards, eventually becoming the state party president in 1999.

Kataria is the third leader from Rajasthan to become Assam Governor after Haridev Joshi in 1989 and Shiv Charan Mathur in 2008. However, unlike Kataria, both were CMs first. While Joshi was a three-term CM, Mathur held the post twice. The Udaipur MLA has an MA, B Ed, and LLB degrees. He married Anita Katariya in 1968 and has five daughters.