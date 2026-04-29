In Assam, exit polls predict biggest win yet for BJP-led bloc, sharp decline for Congress

Exit polls across the board have predicted not just a sweep for the BJP-led alliance in Assam, but also its most commanding win yet in the state.

The alliance comprises the BJP and its regional allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). The Opposition alliance is led by the Congress and includes its regional allies Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal, along with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(M) and CPI(ML).

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Major exit polls have all predicted a sweep by the BJP-led alliance in the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly, with several predicting up to 100 seats for the combine. The Axis My India poll has predicted 88 to 100 seats, the Matrize poll has predicted 85 to 95, JVC has predicted 88 to 101, and P-Marq has predicted 82 to 94 for the alliance.

On the other hand, they have predicted a decline in the Opposition’s presence in the Assembly, with Axis My India predicting 22 to 36 for the Congress-led alliance, Matrize predicting 25-32, JVC predicting 23 to 33, and P-Marq predicting 30 to 40.

These pollsters have essentially predicted the most commanding victory yet for the BJP-led alliance in Assam, which first came to power in the state 10 years ago in 2016.

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In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, and its ally, the AGP, had won 14, and the BPF had won 12, placing the alliance’s total tally at 86. In 2021, this tally dipped slightly, with the BJP cornering 60 again, but its new alliance with the AGP and UPPL cornering nine and six seats respectively, placing their total at 75.

While pollsters have predicted a historic third win and a significant improvement in performance for the BJP-led alliance, they have predicted a slide for the Congress-led alliance. In 2021, the alliance included the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the BPF, and together, this combine had cornered a total of 49 seats. The pollsters have predicted a sharp slide, closer to the Congress’s performance in 2016, when it won 26 seats while being voted out after 15 years in power in the state.