Assam Congress turncoats ride BJP wave, Pradyot Bordoloi poised for big win

In the run up to the Assam Assembly polls, nothing had generated more buzz than the dramatic turn of events leading to veteran Congress leader Pradyot Bordoloi turning into a BJP candidate just two days after quitting the grand old party.

Bordoloi is now set to pul off a massive victory from the prestigious Dispur constituency against his Congress rival.

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Nagaon MP and ex-minister Bordoloi was the most prominent among a slew of Congress turncoats who joined the BJP ahead of the state elections. The BJP fielded him from Dispur just a day after he switched to the party in March. This move had caused some friction within the BJP, leading to the exit of a senior party leader Jayanta Kumar Das, who went on to challenge Bordoloi as an Independent from the seat.

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However, Jayanta’s rebellion and the challenge mounted by Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, the Assam Mahila Congress leader, could not counter the BJP wave that ensured Bordoloi’s success.

After the end of 18 rounds of counting, Bordoloi was leading with a margin of over 48,000 votes ahead of Mira Borthakur Goswami.

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When he defected to the BJP, Bordoloi was serving his second term as the Congress MP from Central Assam’s Nagaon parliamentary constituency and had been a part of the party for nearly three decades. He had also been a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments.

Another prominent Congress turncoat ahead of the elections was Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress president, who crossed over to the BJP in February. After the completion of 13 rounds of voting, he was leading from the Bihpuria constituency as a BJP candidate by over 5,000 votes against the Congress’s Narayan Bhuyan.

Congress turncoat Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the former Assam Congress working president, also seems to be headed towards a big win from the Katigorah seat in the Barak Valley on the BJP’s ticket. After 11 rounds of counting, he established a lead of more than 27,000 votes over his rival, Amar Chand Jain of the Congress.

Another Congress turncoat and incumbent MLA from the Raha constituency, Sashi Kanta Das, contesting this time as a BJP nominee, was leading by over 2,000 votes ahead of Congress candidate Utpal Bania after 14 rounds of counting.