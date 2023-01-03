Assam delimitation: Questions grow over ‘communal’ district changes by Sarma, skirting deadline

The Election Commission’s announcement of delimitation in Assam, followed by the government’s abrupt announcement to merge four districts, has thrown a fresh pebble into the state’s troubled waters, roiled by its sensitive demographic and ethnic fault lines.

Opposition parties such as the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have criticised the move to alter and merge district boundaries – a day ahead of the start of the delimitation process – as “politically motivated” and “communal”, and yet another bid by the BJP government to marginalise the Bengali-origin Muslim community of Assam in the forthcoming exercise.

The EC announced on December 27 a plan to carry out delimitation of the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Assam based on the 2001 Census, following years of deferral. Assam currently has 14 Lok Sabha and 126 Assembly constituencies; and as per the provisions under which the exercise is being held, the current delimitation cannot result in any change in the number of seats, though there can be alteration of boundaries.

The EC directive banned creation of any new administrative units starting January 1, till the completion of the exercise. On December 31, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a Cabinet meeting – in Delhi – after which he announced the merger of Tamulpur district with Baksa, Hojai with Nagaon, Biswanath with Sonitpur, and Bajali with Barpeta, along with changes in boundaries of at least 14 other districts.

Sarma denied that the district mergers and changes were linked to delimitation, and said the reason was only “administrative” and would help the districts. However, in reply to a query, he said the redrawing of the districts may have “some impact” on delimitation too.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said the reason was clear, and that while the merger of the districts would not benefit any community in Assam, it was “political messaging to the Muslims to show where they stand, and to reiterate that the majority community will get their way”. Islam said the target was specifically the Bengali-origin community, the AIUDF’s main support base, often labelled “outsiders” in the state.

In his media interaction Sunday, while he denied that the decision over district changes had anything to do with it, Sarma said the delimitation would serve the interests of the “indigenous people”. “The NRC was unsuccessful and the Assam Accord (to end the anti-outsider agitation in the state) also did not live up to expectations. Delimitation can be one exercise that can safeguard Assam’s future for the next two decades at least,” said Sarma, without clarifying.

Opposition leaders said areas were being merged in a manner that the resultant constituencies do not remain exclusive for Bengali Muslims. “It will be a safeguard for the BJP and RSS, not Assam,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Asom Jatiya Parishad, a regional political party.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said the district merger ahead of the delimitation made it clear that the whole exercise was meant “to satisfy the need of one political party”. Several Muslim-majority areas such as Hojai in central Assam and Badarpur in south Assam were being “balanced” with areas which had Hindu populations, he said. “They are trying to merge Muslim-dominated areas with Hindu areas, so that the Muslim vote gets diluted,” Saikia alleged.

The AIUDF’s Islam said apart from trying to “decrease the seats for Muslims”, the attempt was also to keep the constituencies reserved for SCs and STs fewer, so as to “increase the seats for the majority (Hindus)”.

Delimitation was meant to provide equal representation for equal population segments, based on a fair division of geographical areas, Islam added. “No political party should have an advantage.”

Sarma argued against such criticism saying the delimitation would be a data-based, non-political exercise, “without depriving anyone of their rights”, or without favouring one community over the other. “The Bengali Muslim population is the reality of life… In districts like Karimganj Hailakandi, the community makes up 50 per cent of the population,” he said. But, the CM added, “Assam needs to protect itself”.