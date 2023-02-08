Assam Congress chief: ‘There is a child protection panel, with a Cabinet-rank minister as chairman. If so many child marriages, why not arrest him?’

More than 2,400 people have been arrested in the Assam government crackdown against child marriages. After an initially muted response, political parties have started criticising the large-scale arrests, with the government accommodating many in detention centres meant to hold “foreigners”. The Indian Express speaks to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah about the government’s actions and what he thinks should have been done. Excerpts:

What is your primary opposition to this crackdown?

The first thing is that we are all against child marriage. In 1967, an Act against child marriage was passed in Parliament. In 2006-’07, rules needed to be framed in Assam. But till today, the Assam government — I am not saying AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), BJP, or Congress — has not framed any rule and has not taken any step towards awareness … The government taking steps against child marriage is a good thing but not doing a political stunt overnight this way… The people are out on the roads…

The government’s first duty was to create some awareness, have a warning process. Instead, it directly started going into people’s homes at night and arresting them … From what we can understand, now that this G-20 event is happening in Assam, to cover up the government’s failures, from time to time the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) carries out some political stunts. Before this, they started extra-judicial killings. Then they said they would catch land brokers.

There is a process to implement the Child Marriage Act … If they arrest this way, the way they arrested (Congress leader) Jignesh Mevani, going all the way to Gujarat, they should arrest (PM Narendra) Modi too. Because the anti-Child Marriage Act was passed in 1967 and Modi had a child marriage in 1968 (this is as per Modi’s family). I have said that the Chief Minister should see the matter from a humanitarian perspective. There are those who had children years ago and where husband and wife have no problem. But the CM has said, ‘I won’t, I’m tough.’ If you’re tough, then send the police to Gujarat as well.

What should have been the correct course of action?

When I was in the Assembly, it had suggested that a rule should be passed so that if someone doesn’t have a sanitary toilet, he could be excluded from all government beneficiary schemes. But we protested. We said sanitary toilets are important but if we pass a law overnight, where will it leave the many people in Assam who have daily income of Rs 500 and can’t make a toilet at home within a month. So, first, we need to create awareness and the government should offer some support, such as Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 to those who want to make toilets at home and don’t have money. Then, the Union government came up with a scheme for toilets in every home.

So, as a government, the first step is to create awareness. The present chief minister has been a part of the government since 2001 and the government is a collective responsibility. Before he became chief minister, he was part of the Cabinet of two CMs. On no occasion have we heard of child marriage being discussed in the Cabinet. If you would have discussed it at the time and taken some strict action, then so many families wouldn’t have been in such a condition today. The government has a child protection commission whose chairman has Cabinet Minister rank. If there is so much child marriage in Assam, why aren’t you arresting that chairman? If a qazi can be arrested for conducting a child marriage, then what is the point of maintaining such a big institution? These people are not held responsible, only the weak are being harassed.

Assam has a high child marriage and teen pregnancy rate.

Low literacy is a problem and a lot of people don’t know about the law. Poverty is also 100 per cent a factor. Conducting a wedding is an expense, especially for the girl’s side. People who are completely poor are unable to bear the cost of a wedding. In years on the ground, I have seen that parents also encourage their children to run away to marry … Had the government framed a rule that ‘if after this date a child marriage is done, you will go to jail for five years or you’ll have to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh’, no one would have gone ahead with it. But no one knows about the Act, people have forgotten about it.

Is the Congress planning a protest etc on this issue?

From what I have seen in the last few days, it seems like the CM is piping down. He seems to understand that there has been a mistake. I think the slowing down of action in the past few days shows that he is realising his mistake. It will eventually stop.