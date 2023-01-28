Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says correct age for women to have babies is between 22 and 30

Women should give birth between the ages of 22 and 30 because, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday, God “created our bodies in such a way that we should give birth” during that age window.

Sarma’s statement came against the backdrop of his recent announcement of a crackdown on child marriage, for which he had cited as a reason the prevalence of child pregnancy, which leads to high rates of maternal and infant mortalities in the state.

Also Read | Congress releases list of 17 for Tripura, first hitch in alliance with Left

“These days I have been saying that child marriages should be stopped, that girls should not become mothers at a young age. But they should not become mothers at too old an age, either. Then also there are complications. Like there are complications in the case of births at a small age, there are complications also when giving birth at 28, 30 or 35. So the correct age to give birth is between 22 and 30, not before that, not after that,” he said, addressing an event where he distributed letters of appointments to various government departments.

“Many people wait. Waiting also causes difficulties because then too, the body does not agree with it. Our bodies were created by God in such a way that we should give birth between 22 and 30. So those who have not married yet should get married soon,” he said.